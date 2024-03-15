Shreyas Talpade revealed whether he will dub for Allu Arjun in ‘Pushpa 2’; Says ‘It is difficult to …’

After being dubbed into Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi, the movie made its Telugu premiere. In Hindi, Shreyas Talpade has dubbed Allu Arjun. The actor discussed his preparation, pushing for "Pushpa 2," and dubbing for the celebrity in an exclusive interview with the popular news portal.
movie_image: 
Shreyas Talpade

MUMBAI: Allu Arjun starring ‘Pushpa’ is one such movie that received a lot of attention. The movie was one of the most profitable projects of 2021 and helped to launch the South Korean film industry in 2022. After being dubbed into Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi, the movie made its Telugu premiere. In Hindi, Shreyas Talpade has dubbed Allu Arjun. The actor discussed his preparation, pushing for ‘Pushpa 2,’ and dubbing for the celebrity in an exclusive interview with the popular news portal.

‘Pushpa 2’ is still in production amid the same, the popular news portal questioned Shreyas Talpade whether he will dub for ‘Pushpa 2’ or not. The actor said, “I wish to, definitely. They're still shooting for it. I guess once they finish the shoot is when, technically, our work will start. I would love to dub for it again. But again, we've not had a formal conversation on it yet with the producers. I'm hoping to have it soon, maybe next month, when they finish their shoot. Let's see how it goes. If they feel that I should be a part of it, then I would love to be a part of it. But it completely depends on the producer's call.”

Matching up to Allu Arjun’s energy is no easy task. But Shreyas did it just right, adding his own punch to the dubbed Hindi version. The popular news portal asked Arjun whether it was a smooth ride. “As long as you enjoy it, it is. If you look at it like a work-work thing, then it becomes difficult. What I did with ‘Pushpa I’ was, because I loved the film and I loved his performance in it, I felt that what he did on screen is quite phenomenal. And if I'm dubbing it, I need to justify his performance on screen in Hindi. That was my only agenda. I said, ‘Tomorrow, when the film goes out, I don't want people to say that the dubbing could have been better.’ So, I said, ‘Let me give it my best shot.’ When there are reactions like the film was better in Hindi, is where I feel that I have achieved something.”

Shreyas added, “It is difficult to sit in the studio and try to recreate the sequence. But then, that's a challenge. I was very clear of the fact that let me try my own way of doing it. In fact, when I went for the dub the first day, I dubbed the first sequence in three different voices. One was a normal voice, one was slightly bassy, and one was bassier. I said, ‘Please send these test audio to the producers and Mr Arjun, let them hear it and tell me what they find most suitable.’ They came back and wanted me to follow the second one. Then I started dubbing for it. I felt that it is important that the person for whom I'm dubbing is also convinced about the voice that probably would give him an identity in a different language, and it worked, thankfully.

When asked about whether he received any compliment from Allu Arjun then he said, “He has. We haven't met personally, but I heard a couple of his interviews and he did thank me and said, ‘Thank you Shreyas for giving your soul to ‘Pushpa’ in Hindi.’ That was a really kind and polite way for him to express his gratitude.

Allu Arjun is currently filming parts of ‘Pushpa 2.’ The actor was in Visakhapatnam for the movie's schedule. The fans greeted him with thunderous applause. The movie is supposed to open in theatres on August 15.

Credit- India Today

