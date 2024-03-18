Shweta Bachchan 50th birthday: Amitabh Bachchan takes us inside the celebrations at Prateesha; ‘bringing in of the GOLDEN age’

As the mega star celebrates his daughter Shweta’s 50th birthday, he threw her a grand birthday bash at their home in Prateeksha. Taking to his blog, Big B went down memory lane and shared sweet anecdotes.
MUMBAI: Hindi Film superstar Amitabh Bachchan recently turned 81 years old. Yet he can give any new-comer a run for his money when it comes to his acting capabilities and charm. There’s no stopping this veteran who has a number of interesting films in his kitty this year. He was known as the angry young man of the 70s. His talent and star power is still unmatched even today.

As the mega star celebrates his daughter Shweta’s 50th birthday, he threw her a grand birthday bash at their home in Prateeksha. Taking to his blog, Big B went down memory lane and shared sweet anecdotes. He wrote, “A day filled with the love of family and the greetings and the hilarity of the ‘progress reports’ ,” Bachchan wrote on his blog. “Birthdays galore… Shweta, the first born, and Nikhil her husband.. within a day of each other and the bringing in of the GOLDEN age – 50 years…!”

He further wrote, “At Prateeksha, she was brought to the home, our first home of our own, when she was barely 2, and Abhishek a few months old… and today to see them celebrate the day in the same home on the same table and surroundings… LIFE IS A WONDER… Children and grandchildren all together.”

Big B lived in Prateeksha with his parents Harivansh Rai Bachchan and Teji Bachchan. He also owns two more bungalows Jalsa and Janak in Mumbai.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, keep reading Tellychakkar

