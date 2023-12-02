Sidharth-Kiara Wedding Reception: Akash Ambani and Shloka Ambani attend the star-studded reception!

MUMBAI : Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani got married on the 7th of February in Jaisalmer, and fans of the couple have been waiting to see their wedding reception looks.

Fans are not able to stay calm but are showering lots of love on this beautiful couple. The video that was shared by actress Kiara Advani showed us inside glimpses of the wedding ceremony and has been greatly loved by the fans.

There is a lot of hype and buzz around the couple’s wedding reception. Their reception is going on now and many Bollywood celebrities are gracing the event and showering their love on the newlyweds.

Abhishek Bachchan was the first to arrive, followed by Anupam Kher, and ace choreographer Ganesh Hegde was next.

Sidharth Malhotra's co-star from ‘Thank God’ - Ajay Devgan also graced the event, along with his wife Kajol. The couple looked stunning in a black tie and silver saree combo.

The duo was welcomed by Sid and Kiara at the entrance. Gangubai herself, Alia Bhatt arrived at the event along with Brahmastra director Ayan Mukherjee. Even Vidya Balan and Siddharth Roy Kapur graced the event.

The latest people to attend the reception is the mega business tycoon Akash Ambani and wife Shloka Ambani. They came in with their airtight security and even received a very warm welcome from the media and guests.

Directors Milap Zaveri and Shakun Batra, both of whom have directed Sidharth in movies before, were also in attendance. Another beautiful Bollywood couple - Aditya Seal and Akansha Ranjan Kapoor also graced the reception, and even Kiara’s ‘Guilty’ co-star - Gurfateh Pirzada attended the event.

This grand reception is being held for all of their Bollywood friends, and we can expect many big names like Karan Johar, Shahid Kapoor, Manish Malhotra, Shah Rukh Khan, Varun Dhawan, Akshay Kumar, Parineeti Chopra, Juhi Chawla, Anil Kapoor, Ajay Devgn, and Rakul Preet Singh among others, to attend the big Bollywood bash.

The ceremony is happening at Mumbai's St. Regis, and fans are eagerly looking forward to seeing even the smallest glimpse of the ceremony.

