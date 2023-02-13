Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani groove to Kala Chashma along with her brother and other guests at their grand Mumbai reception

Yesterday, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani held a grand wedding reception in Mumbai’s St. Regis, and it was indeed a grand affair with many celebrities gracing the event.
MUMBAI : The newest couple in B-town is Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani. On Sunday, they held a wedding reception in Mumbai for their colleagues from the industry. Many guest celebrities including Abhishek Bachchan, Anupam Kher, Ganesh Hegde, Ajay Devgn, Kajol, Gauri Khan, Mira Rajput, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Neetu Kapoor, Ayan Mukherjee, Varun Dhawan, and many more were in attendance. Filmmaker Karan Johar was also spotted.
Well now an inside video from the reception has been going viral online where we can see the newlyweds grooving on the dance floor. Along with them, many other guests, including Kiara's brother Mishaal Advani. All of them can be seen dancing to the hit song ‘Kala Chashma’ inside a hall covered with red light.
The popular song is from the 2016 film ‘Baar Baar Dekho’ which starred Sidharth Malhotra with Katrina Kaif, and is sung by Badshah and Neha Kakkar, among others. In a video from the reception held on Sunday in Mumbai, Sidharth was dressed in black and Kiara wore a white and black gown. They were seen in the middle of the dance floor, dancing to the song, along with Mishaal Advani, who wore white. Kiara added glam to her reception look with a statement emerald and diamond necklace.

 

 

Sidharth and Kiara tied the knot on 7th February at Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer. Soon after their first pictures from their dreamy wedding was released, many celebs like Karan Johar, Vicky Kaushal, Priyanka Chopra, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Katrina Kaif, among others took to their Instagram Stories to share sweet congratulatory messages for the newlyweds. Both Kiara and Sid even thanked them for their wishes on Instagram.

A day after the wedding, the couple jetted off to Delhi, Sidharth's hometown, where they attended a wedding reception hosted for his family and friends. They then came to Mumbai, and upon their arrival they distributed sweets to the paps. Kiara and Sidharth held a grand wedding reception at Mumbai’s St Regis Hotel. The couple also recently shared a video of their wedding entry, and now more photos from their pre-wedding functions and the receptions are being anticipated

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Mon, 02/13/2023 - 13:44

