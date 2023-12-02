Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani wedding reception: Bride and groom pose with their families

After the wedding, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani flew down to Delhi for the reception and today, a wedding reception has been organized at St. Regis Hotel in Mumbai. At the reception, Sid and Kiara posed with their families and they all looked stunning.
MUMBAI : Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani got married at Suryagarh, Jaisalmer on 7th Feb 2023. The wedding was attended by their close friends and family, and from Bollywood, Karan Johar, Shahid Kapoor, and Juhi Chawla were there at the wedding. 

After the wedding the couple flew down to Delhi for a reception and today, a wedding reception has been organized at St. Regis Hotel in Mumbai. A lot of Bollywood celebs are expected to attend the wedding reception, and it is surely going to be a star-studded night. Well, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli’s Mumbai reception had also taken place at St. Regis.

Also Read:  This B Town celeb is the first guest at Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's Mumbai reception

At the reception, after posing with each other, Kiara and Sidharth posed with their families and they all looked stunning together. Check out the video below…

Kiara and SIdharth met on the sets of Shershaah, and though there were reports that they are in a relationship, the couple never spoke about it. But, their public appearances kind of confirmed that they are in a relationship. 

Finally, their marriage confirmed that they were a couple, and their fans are super happy about it. 

Also Read: First pictures of Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani from their wedding reception out

For more news and updates from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

