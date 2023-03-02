Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani wedding’s Mehndi designer, Leo Bloody Sweet announcement and more; here are all the trending entertainment news of the day

MUMBAI: It’s Friday today and we are sure many of you might already be in the weekend mood. Well, you might have missed important updates from the entertainment news, but don’t worry as TellyChakkar is here with the round up of what all happened in the entertainment industry today.

Check out the trending entertainment news of the day...

Famous mehndi designer Veena Nagda reaches Rajasthan for Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani’s wedding?

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani’s wedding has been in the news for the past few days. Reportedly, the couple will tie the knot in Suryagarh, Jaisalmer. Today, famous mehndi designer Veena Nagda on her Insta story revealed that she has reached Rajasthan for a big fat Indian wedding and everyone is speculating that she is there for SidKiara’s wedding.

Also Read: No Kollywood for Janhvi Kapoor, confirms father Boney Kapoor

Leo Bloody Sweet: Title of Thalapathy 67 announced

Thalapathy 67 is undoubtedly one of the most awaited films of 2023. Today, the makers of the Thalapathy Vijay starrer have announced the title of the film and it is titled as Leo Bloody Sweet. The announcement video has impressed one and all, and netizens are calling it a blockbuster.

Release date of Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri and Ammy Virk starrer announced

Anand Tiwari’s next directorial stars Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri, and Ammy Virk in the lead roles, and it is produced by Karan Johar. Today, the makers of the untitled film announced the release date, and the movie will hit the big screens on 25th August 2023.

Janhvi Kapoor is not making her Kollywood debut anytime soon

Janhvi Kapoor is slowly making a mark in Bollywood and there have been reports of her making her South debut as well. However, today her father Boney Kapoor clarified that she is not committed to any Tamil films.

Also Read: Celebrated mehendi designer has arrived in Rajasthan; is it for Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani wedding?

Bollywood and South celebrities mourn the demise of K Vishwanath

Veteran filmmaker and actor K Vishwanath passed away yesterday at the age of 92. Today, many South and Bollywood stars like Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, Anil Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit, and others took to social media to mourn his demise. Check out their tweets below...

For more news and updates from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.