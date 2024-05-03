Sidharth Malhotra’s romantic songs: From Ishq Wala Love to Raataan Lambiyan, check out the list

MUMBAI: Sidharth Malhotra made a stunning debut with Karan Johar’s Student Of the Year and never looked back. His films like Shershah, Baar Baar Dekho, among others made fans sit up and take notice of his talent. He is just getting better with every movie. He is all set to make his OTT debut with the series Indian Police Force.

Over the years, Sidharth has gained a huge fandom with his charm and good looks. While the actor is all set to be seen in the actioner Yodha soon, let us take a look at some of the most romantic songs of the star.

Ishq Wala Love

The song is one of the first that pops up in our mind in the current times when we talk about romantic songs. It featured Sidharth, Alia and Varun. It was sung by Shekhar Ravjiani, Neeti Mohan and Salim Merchant. It is from Sidharth’s debut film Student of The Year.

Humdard

This song featured Sidharth and Shraddha Kapoor from the film Ek Tha Villain. The song was sung by Arijit Singh and composed by Mithoon.

Ishq Bulaava

Featuring Parineeti Chopra and Sidharth, this song from Hasee Toh Phasee brought out the duo’s chemistry perfectly. It was sung by Shipra Goyal and Sanam Puri.

Raatan Lambiyan

The stunning now real life couple Sidharth and Kiara Advani looked so in love in this love ballad from the film Shershaah. It was sung by Jubin Nautiyal and Asees Kaur.

Zindagi Tere Naam

From Sidharth’s upcoming film Yodha, the chemistry between Raashii Khanna and him is quite effortless. The beautiful composition has soothing vocals by Vishal Mishra.

