Sidharth Malhotra shares his fans' speechless reaction after watching Yodha; Check out more here!

Sidharth Malhotra shares his fans' speechless reaction after watching Yodha

Sidharth has now posted a fan's reaction on his social media handle, after Kiara Advani, who recently shared a fan's reaction to the movie. After seeing the movie, the fan claimed to be in complete shock.
Sidharth Malhotra

MUMBAI : Sidharth Malhotra is enjoying immense success with the recent release of his film Yodha. The feedback on the actor's performance has been very positive. Sidharth has now posted a fan's reaction on his social media handle, after Kiara Advani, who recently shared a fan's reaction to the movie. After seeing the movie, the fan claimed to be in complete shock.

Also read: What! Kiara Advani reveals why she kept her relationship with Sidharth Malhotra hidden for so long before marriage

Sidharth Malhotra posted the poster with inspirational words on his Instagram stories, ‘Finally I met my Yodha. And I m speechless… your performance is outstanding literally I couldn’t get over this… Tomorrow I am going to watch this masterpiece again..just for you. Coz I couldn’t get over your thoughts @sidmalhotra”.

After the release of the film, the actor decided to surprise the viewers who flocked to theatres to catch the movie over the weekend. Videos of Sidharth inside cinema halls interacting with the cine-goers have gone viral on social media.

One of the videos that surfaced on social media shows Sidharth Malhotra standing in the middle of the crowd, who are cheering for him. The post-credit scene plays in the background on the big screen. The actor also poses for selfies with many of his fans. He could be seen wearing a casual T-shirt with a front open jacket. Fans also praised the actor in the comments section of the paparazzi post. One of them stated, “Our yodha deserves all love and appreciation.”

Sidharth Malhotra attended many promotional events before the release of the film. Despite his hectic schedule he engaged with his followers and shared a few special moments with them. When the actor saw the small youngster and gave him a special gift, he was seen on camera at the airport in Mumbai.

The film Yodha is directed by Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha. The film's storyline revolves around a high-stakes hijack situation and it was released in theatres on March 15. Sidharth Malhotra last appeared in Rohit Shetty’s web series Indian Police Force.

Also read: Woah! Kiara Advani opens up on the reason why she and husband Sidharth Malhotra keep their relationship private, even after marriage

For more news and updates from the world of television, Indian films, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit- News 18

 

 
 

 

 
 

 

 

 

 

