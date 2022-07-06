Sidhu Moose Wala murder case: Must Read! Richa Chadha DISAPPOINTED with the DIFFERENCE in Lawrence and Sidhu's SECURITY

MUMBAI: Congress leader and prominent Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala’s death left everyone in a state of shock. He got gruesomely murdered. With this, the entire nation lost a gem.

Now, Richa Chadha, who is a renowned name in the Bollywood industry, has raised a question.

The actress has questioned the heightened security cover being given to gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, the key suspect in rapper Sidhu Moose Wala's murder case. Richa asked why the criminal, who is currently lodged in Delhi's Tihar Jail in a separate case, is provided high security on his court outings, while Sidhu was only allotted two guards. Sidhu was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Punjab's Mansa district on May 29, a day after the state government curtailed his security cover.

On Tuesday, taking to her Twitter handle, Richa expressed her disappointment with the difference in Lawrence and Sidhu's security. She wrote in Punjabi, "Moosewale nu 2 guard te Lawrence Bishnoi nu 10 di remand, naale bodyguards te Dilli pulis di sab ton vadiya dangerous bullet proof gaddi (Only 2 guards were given to Moose Wala while 10 have been remanded to Lawrence Bishnoi, in addition to the best and dangerous bulletproof car of Delhi Police)." She added a broken hearts emoji and the hashtag--Justice For Sidhu Moosa Wala.

As she supported Sidhu Moose Wala, fans thanked him. A fan wrote, "Thanks a lot for support Ji. Huge Respect!" Another person replied to her tweet, "You are completely right."

Check out her post here.

