Sizzling! Samantha Ruth Prabhu stuns in a vibrant Rs. 14K Fuchsia pink silk saree, paired with a Rs. 25K cape

The diva has moreover appeared in successful movies like Shaakuntalam, Pushpa: The Rise, Theri, Yashoda, Super Deluxe, Oh! Baby, Majili, Rangasthalam, and many others. Samantha is a fashionista in addition to being a beautiful actor, and she never misses an opportunity to wow everyone with her glam-style remarks.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 10/09/2023 - 10:26
movie_image: 
Samantha Ruth Prabhu

MUMBAI: One of the most attractive actresses in the entertainment business is Samantha Ruth Prabhu. The diva made a name for herself in Hindi cinema as well as Tollywood by appearing in the Manoj Bajpayee-starring flick The Family Man 2. The diva has moreover appeared in successful movies like Shaakuntalam, Pushpa: The Rise, Theri, Yashoda, Super Deluxe, Oh! Baby, Majili, Rangasthalam, and many others. Samantha is a fashionista in addition to being a beautiful actor, and she never misses an opportunity to wow everyone with her glam-style remarks. Yet the same thing occurred as she was present at a Dubai function.

(Also read: Oh No! Samantha Ruth Prabhu faces fraud by manager, following foot-steps of Rashmika Mandanna’s manager )

Samantha Ruth Prabhu uploaded some HAWT photos of herself to her Instagram account on October 8, 2023. The gorgeous lady can be seen wearing a simple handwoven silk saree that is fuschia pink in color in the breathtaking photographs from an occasion. Samantha accessorized her saree with a seductive blouse that had plunging neckline and strappy sleeves.

Samantha has the ability to stun everyone with her glamorous persona. The diva kept her makeup to a minimum and accessorized with bold jewelry, letting her look take center stage. Samantha added a diamond necklace to her dazzling ensemble. Bold, sparkly eyeshadow, bare-cheeks lipstick, and open hair. Without a doubt, Samantha's attire is something that every girl would adore having in her closet. We thus performed some research on her outfit and found that it is from the well-known brand Ekaya and costs Rs. 14,975.

Samantha wore a silk cape in the same color as her saree to give her outfit more charm. The cost of the cape, though, may undoubtedly burn a hole in anyone's wallet. Further investigation revealed that it is made by the same company as the saree and has a hefty price tag of Rs. 24,975.

(Also read: Shocking! Samantha Ruth Prabhu's transformation in vintage video stuns fans; Netizens says ‘Plastic surgery, lips surgery effect’)

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits – Bollywood shaadis

Samantha Ruth Prabhu Shaakuntalam Pushpa: The Rise Theri Yashoda Super Deluxe Oh! Baby Majili Rangasthalam South Bollywood Movie News OTT Rashmika Mandanna TV News news TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 10/09/2023 - 10:26

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
EXCLUSIVE! Sapna Sikarwar on performing scenes with co-star Sandeep Anand in May I Come In Madam? Season 2: His comic timing is so perfect that my scenes come out really well with him, I never face any issues doing scenes with him
MUMBAI: Actress Sapna Sikarwar is currently seen in Star Bharat's show May I Come In Madam? Season 2. The actress is...
Dhak Dhak trailer out! These bunch of talents are all set to take to a bike road trip that defines the journey of life
MUMBAI: One of the talked about movies of the year is Dhak Dhak, the movie that has some great talents like Ratna...
EXCLUSIVE! Sandeep Anand opens up on what new the viewers will see in May I Come In Madam? Season 2, says, ''Sajan has upped his game to impress Madam''
MUMBAI: After a gap of 6 years, Star Bharat's popular comedy series May I Come In Madam? is back on the small screens...
What! Akshay Kumar shocks netizens after being seen in a surrogate Pan Masala ad with SRK and Ajay Devgn after his recent apology and quitting as brand ambassador
MUMBAI: Akshay Kumar who is also synonymous with the name Khiladi has never failed to entertain his fans. He is one...
Must Read! Rhea Chakraborty reveals her dad Indrajit’s words of wisdom that helped her get through the trial after Sushant Singh Rajput’s death
MUMBAI: The unsolved case of Sushant Singh Rajput death is still on and the world is waiting for the CBI to come out...
India’s Got Talent Season 10: Exclusive! Baba Ramdev to grace the show
MUMBAI: India's Got Talent is an Indian reality television series on Sony TV. The show follows the Global Got Talent...
Recent Stories
DHAK DHAK
Dhak Dhak trailer out! These bunch of talents are all set to take to a bike road trip that defines the journey of life
Latest Video
Related Stories
DHAK DHAK
Dhak Dhak trailer out! These bunch of talents are all set to take to a bike road trip that defines the journey of life
Akshay
What! Akshay Kumar shocks netizens after being seen in a surrogate Pan Masala ad with SRK and Ajay Devgn after his recent apology and quitting as brand ambassador
Rhea Chakraborty
Must Read! Rhea Chakraborty reveals her dad Indrajit’s words of wisdom that helped her get through the trial after Sushant Singh Rajput’s death
Shahid Kapoor
What! Shahid Kapoor on being compared to Shah Rukh Khan, “Worst Thing…”
Janhvi Kapoor
Must read! Janhvi Kapoor and rumoured boyfriend Shikhar Parihar caught at airport, are they off for vacation?
Prajakta Shinde
Sexy! Here are times Prajakta Shinde raised the temperature with her hotness