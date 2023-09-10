Sizzling! Samantha Ruth Prabhu stuns in a vibrant Rs. 14K Fuchsia pink silk saree, paired with a Rs. 25K cape

MUMBAI: One of the most attractive actresses in the entertainment business is Samantha Ruth Prabhu. The diva made a name for herself in Hindi cinema as well as Tollywood by appearing in the Manoj Bajpayee-starring flick The Family Man 2. The diva has moreover appeared in successful movies like Shaakuntalam, Pushpa: The Rise, Theri, Yashoda, Super Deluxe, Oh! Baby, Majili, Rangasthalam, and many others. Samantha is a fashionista in addition to being a beautiful actor, and she never misses an opportunity to wow everyone with her glam-style remarks. Yet the same thing occurred as she was present at a Dubai function.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu uploaded some HAWT photos of herself to her Instagram account on October 8, 2023. The gorgeous lady can be seen wearing a simple handwoven silk saree that is fuschia pink in color in the breathtaking photographs from an occasion. Samantha accessorized her saree with a seductive blouse that had plunging neckline and strappy sleeves.

Samantha has the ability to stun everyone with her glamorous persona. The diva kept her makeup to a minimum and accessorized with bold jewelry, letting her look take center stage. Samantha added a diamond necklace to her dazzling ensemble. Bold, sparkly eyeshadow, bare-cheeks lipstick, and open hair. Without a doubt, Samantha's attire is something that every girl would adore having in her closet. We thus performed some research on her outfit and found that it is from the well-known brand Ekaya and costs Rs. 14,975.

Samantha wore a silk cape in the same color as her saree to give her outfit more charm. The cost of the cape, though, may undoubtedly burn a hole in anyone's wallet. Further investigation revealed that it is made by the same company as the saree and has a hefty price tag of Rs. 24,975.

