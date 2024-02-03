Sonam Kapoor posts before and after party pictures from Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding celebrations

Actor Sonam Kapoor gave a glimpse of herself and her sister Rhea Kapoor as they attended day one of the pre-wedding celebrations of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant in Jamnagar, Gujarat. Their father-actor Anil Kapoor also shared pictures with his wife, Sunita Kapoor and Sonam.
MUMBAI : Actor Sonam Kapoor gave a glimpse of herself and her sister Rhea Kapoor as they attended day one of the pre-wedding celebrations of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant in Jamnagar, Gujarat. Their father-actor Anil Kapoor also shared pictures with his wife, Sunita Kapoor and Sonam.

Taking to Instagram on Saturday, Sonam shared a string of photos. In the photos, Sonam gave different poses as she posed outdoors. She also gave a peak at her look after getting ready. Sonam also shared closeup pictures of her earrings and ring. Rhea was seen seated nearby.

In a few other pictures, the sisters lay in bed on Saturday morning. They twinned in matching outfits as Sonam held Rhea while resting her head on her arms. Sharing the pictures, Sonam wrote, "Before and After party with my main @rheakapoor (in matching anokhiiii)." Sonam wore a black outfit with a cape tied to her choker for the event. She also opted for matching jewellery and a bag.

Anil also shared photos on Instagram. In a picture, he held Sunita's hands. The couple twinned in black outfits--Anil wore a white shirt, tie, jacket and trousers; Sunita opted for a shimmery dress. Sonam also joined them for a few pictures. All of them smiled and posed for the camera. Anil captioned the post, "When in Jamnagar…"

Apart from the Kapoor family, many celebrity guests reached Jamnagar for the three-day pre-wedding celebrations of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Aditya Roy Kapur, Varun Dhawan, David Dhawan, Shanaya Kapoor, Disha Patani, Suniel Shetty and others reached the city to attend the grand event. Businessman Mukesh Ambani's youngest son, Anant, is set to tie the knot with industrialist Viren Merchant's daughter, Radhika Merchant.

The who's who from different fields arrived to attend the ongoing lavish celebrations. Eminent personalities like Ivanka Trump, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni, his wife Sakshi Dhoni, Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar, Aamir Khan, among others, graced the event.

