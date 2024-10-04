Sooraj Barjatya reveals how he used to fight with his actresses and make them cry

MUMBAI: Actors have often praised filmmaker Sooraj Barjatya’s work ethic, which makes working with him a good experience. However, Sooraj shares that from someone who used to yell at his actors, he has now become a calm person on his movie sets.

Sooraj made his directorial debut with the 1989 film Maine Pyaar Kiya, starring Salman Khan and Bhagyashree. After its success, he helmed the family entertainer Hum Aapke Hai Koun with Madhuri Dixit and Salman as the leading pair. These two films established him as a director with a vision.

During a promotional interview for his son Avnish’s debut directorial Dono, Sooraj spoke about the importance of having a calm atmosphere on the sets of a film.

He told Bollywood Bubble, “Firstly, one has to be really prepared. As a director, Avnish has to be really well prepared to have that calmness on the set because there are 100 people. Anytime there can be a human error, anyone can make a mistake. So first of all, you have to be fully ready with your homework.”

Sooraj added, “And if there is something wrong, you have to learn to keep the set calm. Because I’ve realized I made my heroines weep, I’ve had fights, sab mooh phoola ke baithe hai, sab kar lia (Everyone is sulking. Have done all of that). But I realized to get good work done, you have to have a good atmosphere because this is creation, this is art.”

When further prodded about him shouting on his set, the director said, “I’ve shouted a lot at Abhishek and all.”

Sooraj said that he feels proud that he has managed to keep his artistes and his set of people with him all these years.

“So that is what I told him (Avnish), keep the set calm. That is where there’s a real effort to keep it going very calm and very peaceful. And yes, when I get it, it really helps me. I feel very proud that we have managed to keep everyone, and give them the best of the small things.”

In a recent interview with India Today, Sooraj Barjatya confirmed that he will be collaborating with Salman Khan again. He said, “I am starting with Salman mid-next year because when I make a film, I become selfish. Today, at this stage of my life as a director, I have become selfish. I write the film myself and when I write myself, then I take my own time. With Salman especially, since we are doing something together after a long time, it has to be something special, especially after all these years. So yeah, I will start next year mid.”

Sooraj’s last directorial was the 2022 film Uunchai, which starred Amitabh Bachchan, Neena Gupta, Parineeti Chopra, Danny Dengzongpa, Anupam Kher, Sarika and Boman Irani.

