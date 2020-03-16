Speculation! THIS popular Bollywood icon was rumoured to be the reason behind Aamir Khan’s absence from award shows

MUMBAI: Aamir Khan doesn’t like to attend award shows is nothing new to his fans. Time and again reports of him ignoring to the world-famous award shows have made headlines like never before and the reason of his decision was rumoured to be Shah Rukh Khan.

In the beginning of his career, Aamir Khan was quite active at the awards shows. In 1992. In 1993, he was again nominated for Hum Hain Rahi Pyaar Ke but it was Shah Rukh Khan who bagged the award for Baazigar. In 1995 when SRK again won the Best Actor award for Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge while Aamir was left disappointed as he was nominated for Rangeela. Well, if media reports are to be believed all it took was just these 3 events for Aamir Khan to take the decision to stop attending the award shows from now on.

While Aamir Khan never addressed the rumours directly but he was once quoted saying. “Fact is that I have no objections to film awards per se. I just feel that if I don’t value a particular film award, then I won’t attend it either. Apart from the national award, I don’t see any other award ceremony that I should give value to. My personal experience about these award ceremonies is that I don’t trust them. I have no faith in them so I would prefer to stay away.”

Credit: koimoi