Splendid! Ajay Devgn and Kajol share a glimpse of their luxurious two-storeyed home Shivashakti with a well-equipped gym

Ajay Devgn marked his directorial debut with ‘Runway 34’ featuring Amitabh Bachchan
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sat, 04/30/2022 - 11:23
MUMBAI: Bollywood's one of the most stunning couples Ajay Devgn and Kajol have been married for almost 23 years now and they are still a rock-solid couple in the industry. A stylish Mumbai bungalow named 'Shivshakti' has been home to Kajol and her husband since 1999. Usually, the couple shares a glimpse of their lavish house on their Instagram account.

Front Entrance

In the house, white dominates with a lot of wooden elements. The mirrored glass on wooden-framed windows and doors looks stunning.

Drawing Room

The space comprises comfortable seating with easy-to-move armchairs, as well as a large open window that overlooks the greenery outside. There is a lush green view outside and Ajay Devgn relaxes in this picture.

Also Read: Revealed! This is why Ajay Devgn decided to marry Kajol

Backyard

Stone walls surround the entire backyard of Ajay Devgn and Kajol's bungalow. Within the house, the wood floors and handles give the house a raw, rustic feel.

Walk-in Closet

There is a walk-in closet adorned with brown cushions, and an elevator for access to the dress-up area from the other floor - the Devgns know how to dress stylishly and keep their dress-up area stylish.

The staircase is the house's main highlight. It is often used by Kajol for photos. A vibrant hanging bulb right next to the staircase gives the space a very contemporary feel, making it a visual delight.

Also Read: Exclusive! Ajay Devgn is right in saying that Hindi is our national language: Kangana Ranaut

The living room of Ajay Devgn and Kajol features white sofa sets, whitewashed walls, and white curtains. In contrast, the bedroom is monochromatic with a black diwaan and doors.

In Ajay Devgn and Kajol's house, the home gym is adequately stocked, like that of other celebrities.

Credit: SPOTBOYE

