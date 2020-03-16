Splendid! Take a look at Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan’s super expensive properties

MUMBAI: 52-year-old Saif Ali Khan has been winning hearts with his infectious smile and charming persona. Saif and Kareena Kapoor Khan shifted to their new house from their old abode a year ago. A look at the lavish properties owned by the handsome star.

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor used to stay in Fortune Heights which had a library, gym, and small balcony. According to the reports, the duo purchased this house in 2013 for Rs 43 crore.

Saif Ali Khan is the son of the last Nawab of Pataudi and is the owner of his ancestral home located in Pataudi, Haryana. The 10-acre property is reportedly valued at Rs 800 crores and includes 150 rooms with seven dressing rooms, seven bedrooms, and seven billiard rooms.

Saif Ali Khan and his wife Kareena Kapoor Khan share a special connection with Switzerland. The couple loves going to Switzerland and spending time in the Swiss Alps. According to reports, Saif owns a chalet in Gstaad which is worth Rs 33 crores.

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan's new house spans four floors and has plenty of space. Bebo had shared pictures of her new house and left fans in awe with her classic palette of white and brown.

The bedroom is well decorated with wooden accents that give a regal charm. The house is filled with family pictures, a private terrace garden, a nursery for kids, a swimming pool, a special library for Saif, and much more.

