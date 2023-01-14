SS Rajamouli meets Steven Spielberg, Kuttey gets a poor response at the box office and more; a look at the trending entertainment news of the day

MUMBAI :It’s a Saturday and we are sure everyone is in the weekend mood. So, of course, you might have missed some important updates about your favourite star or a movie that you are excited about. But, don’t worry as TellyChakkar is here with a roundup of what all happened in the entertainment industry today…

SS Rajamouli meets Steven Spielberg

SS Rajamouli is currently in the US. He attended Golden Globe Awards a couple of days ago, and RRR won the Best Original Song (Naatu Naatu) award at the award function. He recently took to Twitter to share a couple of pictures in which he is seen with Steven Spielberg. The filmmaker tweeted, “I just met GOD!!!”

I just met GOD!!! pic.twitter.com/NYsNgbS8Fw — rajamouli ss (@ssrajamouli) January 14, 2023

Kuttey gets a poor opening at the box office

Arjun Kapoor and Tabu starrer Kuttey was released yesterday. On its day one, the film has received a dismal response. It only collected Rs. 1.07 crore at the box office. It now needs a miraculous jump to survive.

Pathaan gets a great advance booking internationally?

Shah Rukh Khan has a great fan following not just in India but also overseas. Now, according to some fan clubs, Pathaan’s has got a great advance booking in Germany and the USA. In Germany, it has already beaten the final gross of movies like RRR and Brahmastra.

#Pathaan (advance booking)beats final gross of #RRR,#Brahmastra and many events films in Germany

Baap of overseas-@iamsrkaabi 10 din baaki hain release ko pic.twitter.com/c0uafXk5G9 — Bablu. (@ibabluX) January 14, 2023

#Pathaan USA pre-sales crossed 250k$ For 1st day this is just an insane berserk advance booking set for a historic 1st day #ShahRukhKhan pic.twitter.com/3eCNKSewh1 — Ahmed (FAN) (@AhmedKhanSrkman) January 14, 2023



Shraddha Kapoor and Jannat Zubair’s picture goes viral

Shraddha Kapoor and Jannat Zubair were seen together in the 2011 release Luv Ka The End. Today, Shraddha shared a picture with Jannat and it has gone viral on social media. The fans of the actresses are getting nostalgic.

First look of Keerthy Suresh starrer Revolver Rita unveiled

Mahanati actress Keerthy Suresh is on a roll. The actress already has a few interesting projects lined up, and now, today, she has announced her project titled Revolver Rita. She shared the first look of the film and wrote, “Here is the first look of #RevolverRita Super excited to announce my next journey in collaboration with the @TheRoute and @PassionStudios_ !”

