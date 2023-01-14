SS Rajamouli meets Steven Spielberg, Kuttey gets a poor response at the box office and more; a look at the trending entertainment news of the day

From SS Rajamouli meeting Steven Spielberg to Kuttey taking a dull opening at the box office; many movies and celebs made it to the headlines today. So, here below is the list of trending entertainment news of the day…  
movie_image: 
MUMBAI :It’s a Saturday and we are sure everyone is in the weekend mood. So, of course, you might have missed some important updates about your favourite star or a movie that you are excited about. But, don’t worry as TellyChakkar is here with a roundup of what all happened in the entertainment industry today…

SS Rajamouli meets Steven Spielberg

SS Rajamouli is currently in the US. He attended Golden Globe Awards a couple of days ago, and RRR won the Best Original Song (Naatu Naatu) award at the award function. He recently took to Twitter to share a couple of pictures in which he is seen with Steven Spielberg. The filmmaker tweeted, “I just met GOD!!!”

 

 

Kuttey gets a poor opening at the box office

Arjun Kapoor and Tabu starrer Kuttey was released yesterday. On its day one, the film has received a dismal response. It only collected Rs. 1.07 crore at the box office. It now needs a miraculous jump to survive.

Pathaan gets a great advance booking internationally?

Shah Rukh Khan has a great fan following not just in India but also overseas. Now, according to some fan clubs, Pathaan’s has got a great advance booking in Germany and the USA. In Germany, it has already beaten the final gross of movies like RRR and Brahmastra.

 

 

 

 

 

 


Shraddha Kapoor and Jannat Zubair’s picture goes viral

Shraddha Kapoor and Jannat Zubair were seen together in the 2011 release Luv Ka The End. Today, Shraddha shared a picture with Jannat and it has gone viral on social media. The fans of the actresses are getting nostalgic.

First look of Keerthy Suresh starrer Revolver Rita unveiled

Mahanati actress Keerthy Suresh is on a roll. The actress already has a few interesting projects lined up, and now, today, she has announced her project titled Revolver Rita. She shared the first look of the film and wrote, “Here is the first look of #RevolverRita Super excited to announce my next journey in collaboration with the @TheRoute and @PassionStudios_ !”

 

For more news and updates from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

About Author

SS Rajamouli meets Steven Spielberg, Kuttey gets a poor response at the box office and more; a look at the trending entertainment news of the day

