SSR: Ankita Lokhande and Rhea Chakraborty rescued by celebrity hairstylist Sapna Bhavnani from trolls by netizens.

MUMBAI: Rhea Chakraborty and Ankita Lokhande made their first social media posts after a month, yesterday to mark the one-month death anniversary of Sushant Singh Rajput. While Rhea was rumoured to be Sushant's current girlfriend, the actor was in a long-term relationship with Ankita Lokhande in the past. Both the ladies appeared to be utterly devastated post the death of the actor. While they paid their tributes, on social media a certain section of netizens bashed them for several reasons. However, Sapna Bhavnani, the celebrated hairstylist, has come to their rescue.

The celebrity hairstylist took to her Twitter handle to announce that netizens should focus on bringing justice to Sushant Singh Rajput instead of bullying the ladies. She wrote, "These women are going through their own grief and that needs to be respected.. there is no need to bully them. Please Focus on #SushantSingh and pray that justice is served. White heart #RiyaChakraborty AnkitaLokhande."

It was on June 14 that Sushant Singh Rajput died by suicide. While Rhea Chakraborty was reportedly spotted at Cooper Hospital where Sushant's mortal remains underwent postmortem, Ankita had later paid a visit to the actor's family at his residence in Bandra where he took his life. Both the ladies appeared devastated and were in tears.

Yesterday, to remember the late actor on his one month death anniversary, Ankita shared a post on Instagram. She shared a picture of a diya and captioned it as 'Child of God'. On the other hand, Rhea penned a long note describing the bond she shared with Sushant.

