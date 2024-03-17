Stardom: Aryan Khan's work approach differs from superstar father Shah Rukh Khan

MUMBAI: Fans are excited for Aryan Khan, the famous son of Shah Rukh Khan, to shine like never before as he works on his debut web series, Stardom, which is expected to be bigger than a life tale. While you wait for Stardom, this most recent exclusive information that we have brought you directly from the web series' sets demonstrates that Aryan Khan has refused to adopt his famous father Shah Rukh Khan's habit.

A source close to a popular news portal revealed,” Aryan Khan is always on time on the sets and this one habit of him is been admirable by everyone. If the call time is morning 11 am, the star boy will be on the sets at the exact time, he will not waste a single minute of any actor associated with the series, he has a habit of completing everything on time, and equally respects the artists time and do not make them wait.”

One aspect of Shah Rukh Khan that many people find objectionable is his tendency to arrive late for events, interviews, and sets. However, as the Jawan actor himself notes, Aryan is very different from him. While he may share his father's beautiful looks, the youngster has consistently shown that he has his own flair, which has already catapulted him to stardom.

The source further reveals, " Aryan Khan who is the director on sets hardly even takes breaks and on his break time you will not see him in vanity but mostly on the sets making ensure if everything is going well and if anything is willing any sort of help from him. The upbringing of the superstar son is largely talked about the sets as he is an extremely well-mannered gentleman”.

Stardom is the narrative of a Delhi native who succeeds in Bollywood, and as per the popular reports it was influenced by his father Shah Rukh Khan's career path in the film industry. While filming the online series, Aryan Khan has also been in the news for directing his sister Suhana Khan, and father Shah Rukh Khan in an endorsement for his clothing brands.

Credit- BollywoodLife