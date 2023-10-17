Startled! Rani Mukerji makes shocking revelation about being uncomfortable wearing short skirts for Kuch Kuch Hota Hai; Says 'I was presented a gown which kept getting shorter & shorter'

MUMBAI: Kuch Kuch Hota Hai is Karan Johar's directorial debut, completing it's twenty-five years. Three special screenings of Karan's film were held to commemorate the big day. The film stars Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, and Rani Mukerji, and was released in 1998. As moviegoers swarm theaters to see the special screening, we've uncovered an old interview with 17-year-old Rani about how she wore short skirts in the movie.

In 1998, Rani Mukerji's Kuch Kuch Hota Hai outfits grabbed national attention. The Paheli actress's looks, which were created by Manish Malhotra, quickly went viral, with many others choosing to wear short skirts to college. Even yet, Rani was unsure about her ability to pull off the outfit.

Earlier this year, Kajol was overheard discussing Rani's attire during a conversation. She claimed she didn't know how Rani danced while wearing short, tight skirts, “When I saw her in that, I thought, ‘It doesn’t look like she can move anything, how is she going to do that!’ But she was brilliant, flawless and so very graceful.”

Soon after, Rani acknowledged that she was also uncertain, “The honest answer is I don’t know it myself. I just went with the flow. I was only 17 years old, and till such time, I hadn’t worn such a short skirt ever in my life. So when Karan and Manish Malhotra presented the outfit to me, it was a gown, which kept getting shorter and shorter till it reached the set. When the outfit was taken to the cameramen, he looked at it and said, ‘Oh is this for baby Sana’, and they were like, ‘No it is actually for Rani’ so he got a fright!”

The diva disclosed that Shah Rukh Khan and Karan Johar were the ones who made her at ease. She said, “I had Shah Rukh, Kajol di, Karan and Farah, who were choreographing the song. There was a lot of support I got from the team, especially from Karan, he made me feel very confident. I was petrified walking on top of that platform because all the boys and girls were below, looking up, so that was quite a nightmare for me. When I saw myself on screen, I was also shocked.”

Fans were blown away when Kuch Kuch Hota Hai shocked them at a special screening in Mumbai recently.

