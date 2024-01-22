Stunning! Alia Bhatt graces the Ram Mandir ceremony in Ayodhya, Dazzles in a lovely Ramayan-inspired saree; Netizens applaud her elegance

MUMBAI: Several Bollywood celebs, including Alia Bhatt, attended the Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony in Ayodhya dressed in traditional attire. With its Ramayan-themed border, which had embroidered pictures of Lord Ram, Lord Hanuman, and the Ram Setu, the actor's saree was even more beautiful.

As soon as people spotted the delicate embellishments on the border of the saree, it became viral on the internet. In addition, Alia had a purse made of the same material as her saree and a shawl to keep warm. Her husband, the actor Ranbir Kapoor, wore a cream shawl and a white kurta-pajama.

After the ceremony, X (previously Twitter) saw a fanpage post a close-up of Alia Bhatt's saree. It was posted with this message, “Alia Bhatt is wearing a saree that has the entire Ramayan depicted on it through motifs.”

In response, one X user said, "Want the saree." "Love, love her every outfit these days," exclaimed a second person. "My girl is looking so beautiful (face holding back tears emoji)," said another one. Additionally, a user on X tweeted, “One more reason to adore Alia."

Celebrities including Madhuri Dixit, Ayushmann Khurrana, Anupam Kher, Jackie Shroff, Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal, Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, and Anupam Kher attended the Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha on Monday, in addition to Alia and Ranbir.

Jigra is the movie that Alia is currently filming. Ranbir is experiencing great success thanks to Animal, his most recent film. His next role will be in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayan as Ram. Sai Pallavi has now been confirmed for the role of Sita, alongside Ranbir, while Alia was reportedly sought to play the role earlier.

