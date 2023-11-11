Stunning! Check out Nupur Sanon in her stunningly hot Diwali look

MUMBAI: Singer-actress Nupur Sanon, sister of the national award winner Kriti Sanon, was seen making her acting debut in an OTT series 'Pop Kaun' where she was paired opposite Kunal Khemu.

Before entering the acting world, she was seen spreading her charm in the music video of Filhall and Filhaal 2 with Akshay Kumar. Nupur Sanon was also seen in the Telugu movie Tiger Nageswara Rao. She is currently preparing for her upcoming project Noorani Chehra which is supposed to release in the year 2024.

Nupur Sanon, with her amazing personality, her attractive looks and mind-blowing acting skills, have really earned a great amount of fans for herself. The actress really has a great fan base now that has no chance of stopping its expansion.

The actress is active on her social media accounts where she keeps posting a lot of stories and keeps her fans updated with her personal and professional life.

The fans of the actress are always eager to see more of her and this time, the actress is right on time with a Diwali gift for her followers. Nupur Sanon has just posted a Diwali look of hers on her Instagram profile and her fans are going crazy seeing her beauty.

Not just the actress but even the caption of the post is just as attractive where it says, “Suna haiho gaye hain ?! ” As we can see in the post, the actress looks stunningly hot and gorgeous in her Diwali avatar.

