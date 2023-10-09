Stunning! Jailer, Gadar 2 to OMG 2: Check out These Bollywood films Box Office before Shah Rukh Khan's film Jawan creates havoc

MUMBAI: The most awaited movie in Bollywood, Jawan, is directed by Atlee and stars Shah Rukh Khan in a dual role alongside Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi in supporting parts. On September 7, the movie will be released in theaters, and anticipation is over the roof.

The movie reportedly cost 300 crores of rupees to produce, and Jawan reservations are reportedly brisk. The movie starring Shah Rukh Khan is sure to take over screens everywhere. Before that occurs, though, take a moment to review the movies that are now playing in theaters and their overall box office results.

Gadar 2, box office collection Day 26

Gadar 2, a movie starring Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel, has been doing well at the box office. Since its August 11 debut, the movie has been bringing large crowds to the theaters. The movie is doing well and is still doing well at the box office. The movie eventually surpassed the $500 million mark on Saturday and has so far made $506.27 million (net).

Jailer, box office collection Day 27

One of the highest-grossing Tamil movies of the year is Rajinikanth's Jailer. The movie is causing a storm at the box office and is currently in its fourth week. The movie reportedly made more than Rs 600 crore worldwide. On day 27, the movie's domestic box office total was at Rs 339.73 crore.

Dream Girl 2's box office collection Day 11

This comedy-drama film, which was directed by Raaj Shaandilya, features Ayushmann Khurrana and Ananya Panday in the lead roles. The August 25 release is now the tenth-highest-grossing Hindi movie of 2023. At the box office, the movie will earn more than Rs. 100 crore. The movie has made Rs 91 crore in net receipts after 12 days in India.

Kushi box office collection day 5

Kushi, a romantic comedy helmed by Shiva Nirvana, with Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Vijay Deverakonda in the lead roles. In just three days since its September 1 release, the movie has earned over Rs 70 crore. The movie was able to generate Rs 39.40 crore in net domestic box office revenue on day 5.

OMG 2 box office collection day 26

The movie was directed by Amit Rai and features Yami Gautam, Pankaj Tripathi, and Akshay Kumar in the lead roles. The movie, which debuted on August 11 together with Gadar 2, has risen to the position of seventh-highest-grossing Hindi movie of 2023. The movie brought in Rs 148.27 crore.

