Stunning! Sara Ali Khan's desi looks are simply mesmerizing and these pictures are proof

MUMBAI:Sara Ali Khan started her career in 2018 with the film Kedarnath. The actress is slowly making a mark in the industry, and while her contemporaries are known for posting bikini pictures, Sara is surely a desi girl at heart and her Instagram is filled with pictures in Indian outfits.

From sarees to Punjabi suits to lehengas, Sara Ali Khan loves to wear Indian outfits and we must say that she looks the hottest in them. Even at the Cannes Film Festival 2023, the actress opted to wear an Indian outfit and showcase Indian culture.

Also Read:Trolled! Netizens are not happy with Sara Ali Khan’s casting in Akshay Kumar’s SkyForce; call her “Queen of overacting”

So, here’s a look at the pictures of Sara in Indian outfits in which she looks stunning...

Don’t you think Sara looks gorgeous in the above pictures?

Sara has some interesting films lined up. She will be seen in movies like Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, Ae Watan Mere Watan, Jagan Shakti’s next with Tiger Shroff, Murder Mubarak, and Metro In Dino.

A few days ago, there were reports that Sara will be seen playing a pivotal role in Akshay Kumar starrer Sky Force. While the film has not been officially announced, netizens were a bit upset about Sara’s casting. Well, sometimes netizens are a bit harsh on Sara because she is a star kid. However, the actress is trying to prove her mettle.

So, are you excited about the upcoming projects of Sara Ali Khan? Let us know in the comments below.

Also Read: What! Sara Ali Khan and Shubman Gill unfollowed each other on social media

For more news and updates from the world of television, Indian films, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.