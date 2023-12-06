Stunning! Sara Ali Khan's desi looks are simply mesmerizing and these pictures are proof

From sarees to Punjabi suits to lehengas, Sara Ali Khan loves to wear Indian outfits and she looks stunning in them. Check out the pictures below...
Submitted by Murtuza Iqbal on Mon, 06/12/2023 - 07:30
movie_image: 
Stunning! Sara Ali Khan's desi looks are simply mesmerizing and these pictures are proof

MUMBAI:Sara Ali Khan started her career in 2018 with the film Kedarnath. The actress is slowly making a mark in the industry, and while her contemporaries are known for posting bikini pictures, Sara is surely a desi girl at heart and her Instagram is filled with pictures in Indian outfits.

From sarees to Punjabi suits to lehengas, Sara Ali Khan loves to wear Indian outfits and we must say that she looks the hottest in them. Even at the Cannes Film Festival 2023, the actress opted to wear an Indian outfit and showcase Indian culture. 

Also Read:Trolled! Netizens are not happy with Sara Ali Khan’s casting in Akshay Kumar’s SkyForce; call her “Queen of overacting”

So, here’s a look at the pictures of Sara in Indian outfits in which she looks stunning...

Don’t you think Sara looks gorgeous in the above pictures?

Sara has some interesting films lined up. She will be seen in movies like Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, Ae Watan Mere Watan, Jagan Shakti’s next with Tiger Shroff, Murder Mubarak, and Metro In Dino.

A few days ago, there were reports that Sara will be seen playing a pivotal role in Akshay Kumar starrer Sky Force. While the film has not been officially announced, netizens were a bit upset about Sara’s casting. Well, sometimes netizens are a bit harsh on Sara because she is a star kid. However, the actress is trying to prove her mettle.

So, are you excited about the upcoming projects of Sara Ali Khan? Let us know in the comments below.

Also Read: What! Sara Ali Khan and Shubman Gill unfollowed each other on social media

For more news and updates from the world of television, Indian films, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Sara Ali Khan Kedarnath Zara Hatke Zara Bachke Ae Watan Mere Watan Tiger Shroff Murder Mubarak Metro In Dino Akshay Kumar Sky Force Movie News TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Murtuza Iqbal's picture

About Author

Submitted by Murtuza Iqbal on Mon, 06/12/2023 - 07:30

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Pandya Store: OMG! Dev romances Rishita, set to divorce Raavi
MUMBAI: Daily soap Pandya Store has made a place in everyone’s heart with its gripping storyline and intriguing twists...
WOAH! Actresses who are older than their husbands or boyfriends
MUMBAI: Usually, there’s a norm in our society that when a couple gets married or two people start dating each other,...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Really! Satya’s web of lies exposed by Sai
MUMBAI: Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. We all know that the previous...
Must-Read! From PriyAnkit, MaNan, to AbhiRA, top Television Jodi that are ruling social media and have become fan favorites! Check out the list
MUMBAI: The telly world has been a source of entertainment in the world of fans for the longest time and fans are...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Shocking! Satya’s clever trick to make Sai come running back to him
MUMBAI: Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. We all know that the previous...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Really! Sai will choose to fulfill her duty toward Satya and be with him.
MUMBAI :Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. We all know that the previous...
Recent Stories
WOAH! Actresses who are older than their husbands or boyfriends
WOAH! Actresses who are older than their husbands or boyfriends
Latest Video
Related Stories
WOAH! Actresses who are older than their husbands or boyfriends
WOAH! Actresses who are older than their husbands or boyfriends
Interesting! Star kids who look like they are Bollywood ready
Interesting! Star kids who look like they are Bollywood ready
Saif Ali Khan
What! When Saif Ali Khan revealed he was asked to breakup with Amrita Singh for his debut film, “It was a moral choice”
Must read! Sunny Deol’s roar and Ameesha Patel's beauty, will the re-release of Gadar get Sunny and Ameesha the fame they deserv
Must read! Sunny Deol’s roar and Ameesha Patel's beauty, will the re-release of Gadar get Sunny and Ameesha the fame they deserve?
,Salman Khan
Farah says half of Salman's song 'Saajan Ji Ghar Aaye' was shot with a duplicate
Shreyas Talpade
Shreyas Talpade: I was the second choice for most of my films