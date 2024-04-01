Stunning! Tanuj Virwani and his wife Tanya seal the first day of their honeymoon in Paris with a sweet lip lock; Check out PICs here!

MUMBAI: On Christmas 2023, actor Tanuj Virwani of Inside Edge was married to Tanya Jacob, the love of his life. In the company of their closest friends and family, their surreal Lonavala wedding was held in the Malayali tradition as a tribute to Tanya's heritage. Additionally, images of Tanuj, the son of actress Rati Agnihotri from earlier times, and his ladylove Tanya went viral on social media. The actor has been sharing adorable pictures from their honeymoon in Paris ever since the couple left for the city.

On January 4, 2024, Tanuj Virwani posted beautiful glimpses of himself with Tanya Jacob on Instagram Stories, just before they left for Paris to spend their honeymoon. The recently married actor also shared details of his turbulent sixteen-hour flight, during which he misplaced and then found his luggage, among many other similar experiences. He then took us on their lunch date and showed us the opulent location where they would spend some time together.

Tanuj was dapper in his all-black attire in the glances, while his ladylove Tanya wore a long coat with a green dress. Her open hair, little makeup, and bold accessories such as large hoops completed the ensemble. However, there was one more Instagram story that made everyone drool after Tanuj and Tanya's lunch. The newlywed couple appeared in the article locking lips while they were drenched by the sun. Their joy was evident on their faces as Tanuj written the word "Dessert" over it.

On December 25, 2023, Tanuj Virwani and Tanya Jacob were married in the daylight. Tanuj and Tanya wore matching pink outfits to the wedding. In a lavishly embroidered kurta with wide belts and white slacks, the actor looked smart. Tanya, on the other hand, dazzled in an embroidered lehenga paired with a sheer dupatta and an identical choli. Tanya's ensemble was completed with white Kundan jewelry, which included a neckpiece, matching earrings, a red chooda, a broad maang teeka, and pearl kaleeras. Stars were also added to her appearance by softly blushed cheeks, bare lipstick, kohl-rimmed eyes, and a bun hairstyle.

Tanuj proposed to Tanya, his then-longtime girlfriend, at an idyllic setting on November 17, 2023. After that, he shared several looks and broke the news to his huge fan base on Instagram. Tanya was seen in the pictures showing off her enormous diamond ring, and the couple appeared to be engrossed in each other. Tanuj chose a blue tuxedo with pink checkered designs for the same event. Tanya looked stunning in a sleeveless evening gown the color of baby pink.

Tanuj shared the photos and wrote, “It’s neither the Journey that matters most, nor is it the Destination. It is the Company Cannot wait to spend the rest of my Life with you @tanyajacob1 Welcome to the Fam.”

