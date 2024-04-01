Stunning! Tanuj Virwani and his wife Tanya seal the first day of their honeymoon in Paris with a sweet lip lock; Check out PICs here!

New pictures of Tanuj, the son of actress Rati Agnihotri from earlier times, and his ladylove Tanya went viral on social media. The actor has been sharing adorable pictures from their honeymoon in Paris ever since the couple left for the city.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 01/04/2024 - 21:40
movie_image: 
Tanuj

MUMBAI: On Christmas 2023, actor Tanuj Virwani of Inside Edge was married to Tanya Jacob, the love of his life. In the company of their closest friends and family, their surreal Lonavala wedding was held in the Malayali tradition as a tribute to Tanya's heritage. Additionally, images of Tanuj, the son of actress Rati Agnihotri from earlier times, and his ladylove Tanya went viral on social media. The actor has been sharing adorable pictures from their honeymoon in Paris ever since the couple left for the city.

Also read: Wow! Tanuj Virwani gives a glimpse of the lavish menu at his wedding; Carrot Cake, Eggnog and Malayali Lunch

On January 4, 2024, Tanuj Virwani posted beautiful glimpses of himself with Tanya Jacob on Instagram Stories, just before they left for Paris to spend their honeymoon. The recently married actor also shared details of his turbulent sixteen-hour flight, during which he misplaced and then found his luggage, among many other similar experiences. He then took us on their lunch date and showed us the opulent location where they would spend some time together.

Tanuj was dapper in his all-black attire in the glances, while his ladylove Tanya wore a long coat with a green dress. Her open hair, little makeup, and bold accessories such as large hoops completed the ensemble. However, there was one more Instagram story that made everyone drool after Tanuj and Tanya's lunch. The newlywed couple appeared in the article locking lips while they were drenched by the sun. Their joy was evident on their faces as Tanuj written the word "Dessert" over it.

On December 25, 2023, Tanuj Virwani and Tanya Jacob were married in the daylight. Tanuj and Tanya wore matching pink outfits to the wedding. In a lavishly embroidered kurta with wide belts and white slacks, the actor looked smart. Tanya, on the other hand, dazzled in an embroidered lehenga paired with a sheer dupatta and an identical choli. Tanya's ensemble was completed with white Kundan jewelry, which included a neckpiece, matching earrings, a red chooda, a broad maang teeka, and pearl kaleeras. Stars were also added to her appearance by softly blushed cheeks, bare lipstick, kohl-rimmed eyes, and a bun hairstyle.

Tanuj proposed to Tanya, his then-longtime girlfriend, at an idyllic setting on November 17, 2023. After that, he shared several looks and broke the news to his huge fan base on Instagram. Tanya was seen in the pictures showing off her enormous diamond ring, and the couple appeared to be engrossed in each other. Tanuj chose a blue tuxedo with pink checkered designs for the same event. Tanya looked stunning in a sleeveless evening gown the color of baby pink.

Tanuj shared the photos and wrote, “It’s neither the Journey that matters most, nor is it the Destination. It is the Company Cannot wait to spend the rest of my Life with you @tanyajacob1 Welcome to the Fam.”

Also read:Heartwarming! Tanuj Virwani shares the lovely tale of his romance and discloses marriage plans with fiancée Tanya Jacob

For more news and updates from the world of television, Indian films, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit- Bollywoodshaadis

Tanuj Virwani Tanya Jacob Rati Agnihotri one night stand Sunny Leone Purani Jeans Love you Soniyo Wedding Menu carrot cake Eggnog Malayali Lunch Movie News jamal kudu TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 01/04/2024 - 21:40

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Interesting! Hrithik Roshan, Siddharth Anand, and 'Fighter' Team to Unveil Special Asset on Deepika Padukone's 38th Birthday
MUMBAI: As Deepika Padukone gears up to celebrate her 38th birthday on January 5, the excitement around the upcoming...
Woah! Varun Dhawan to Romance Janhvi Kapoor in 'Dulhania 3' as Alia Bhatt Steps Aside
MUMBAI: In an exclusive, it has been revealed that the much-loved 'Dulhania' franchise, led by Varun Dhawan and Alia...
Wow! From Sriti Jha to Himanshi Parashar, check them out in stylish Indian attire
MUMBAI: Indian Attire is a must have for any occasion especially in India. You can pair it with Numerous accessories...
Wow! Amitabh Bachchan's Inspiring Transformation at 81: Megastar Proves He's Still a Formidable Competitor
MUMBAI: Amitabh Bachchan, often hailed as the Shahenshah of Bollywood, continues to be an iconic figure in the film...
OMG! Bhabhi Ghar Par Hai fame Nehha Pendse's servant arrested for allegedly stealing jewellery worth Rs. 6 lakhs
MUMBAI: Nehha Pendse was seen as Anita bhabhi in Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai for some time. She was loved for her performance...
Wow! Aryan Khan's Debut Web Series 'Stardom' to Feature Star-Studded Cameos from Bollywood Biggies
MUMBAI: Aryan Khan, son of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, is gearing up for his highly anticipated debut web...
Recent Stories
Hrithik
Interesting! Hrithik Roshan, Siddharth Anand, and 'Fighter' Team to Unveil Special Asset on Deepika Padukone's 38th Birthday
Latest Video
Related Stories
Hrithik
Interesting! Hrithik Roshan, Siddharth Anand, and 'Fighter' Team to Unveil Special Asset on Deepika Padukone's 38th Birthday
Varun
Woah! Varun Dhawan to Romance Janhvi Kapoor in 'Dulhania 3' as Alia Bhatt Steps Aside
Amitabh
Wow! Amitabh Bachchan's Inspiring Transformation at 81: Megastar Proves He's Still a Formidable Competitor
Nehha
OMG! Bhabhi Ghar Par Hai fame Nehha Pendse's servant arrested for allegedly stealing jewellery worth Rs. 6 lakhs
Jahnvi
Must read! Jahnvi Kapoor opens up on working for JR NTR’s Devara, read more
Katrina
Staggering! Katrina Kaif’s stunning red floral printed silk dress’s WHOPPING price will leave you stunned; Here’s the cost!