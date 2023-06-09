Sukhee Trailer out! This Shilpa Shetty movie speaks about living life to the fullest with the backdrop of friendship

MUMBAI: Movie Sukhee which has Shilpa Shetty in the leading role has been the talk of the town ever since the movie was in the making, the movie which is directed by Sonal Joshi has some amazing talents like Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Amit Sadh, Chaitannya Choudhry, Kusha Kapila, Dilnaz Irani, Pavleen Gujral.

Today that trailer of the movie was released and definitely it brings the freshness on the screen with the backdrop of friendship. As we see in the trailer, the movie deals with the central character Sukhee played by Shilpa Shetty who is a married woman and who is into house activities, her life is now her family and she is now trying to take a break from her daily routine by taking a friends reunion trip. Indeed the trailer is very refreshing and it is very promising we can see the actress Shilpa Shetty who is looking very beautiful in the trailer and she has once again grabbed the attention with her looks and her acting glimpses in the trailer.

No doubt it is always a treat to watch the actress Shilpa Shetty in her movies and right from the trailer she looks promising in this one too, we can expect to see some great bond of friendship which is shown in the trailer. There are lots of relatability factors that are mentioned in the trailer which will connect with many middle class audiences especially middle class women. The BGM and the music are very promising and we look forward to see the same in the movie.

Directed by Sonal Joshi, the movie Sukhee is produced by Paulomi Dutta, Sonal Joshi under Abundantia Entertainment, T-Series Films. The movie is all set to hit the big screens on 22nd September.

What are your views on the trailer of the movie and how excited are you for the movie, do let us know in the comment section below.

