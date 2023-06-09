Sukhee Trailer out! This Shilpa Shetty movie speaks about living life to the fullest with the backdrop of friendship

The trailer of one of the much talked about movie Sukhee which has Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Amit Sadh, Chaitannya Choudhry, Kusha Kapila, Dilnaz Irani, Pavleen Gujral in the leading role is finally out and definitely it brings freshness on the screen here is the complete review of the trailer
Submitted by FarhanKhan on Wed, 09/06/2023 - 17:00
movie_image: 
Sukhee

MUMBAI: Movie Sukhee which has Shilpa Shetty in the leading role has been the talk of the town ever since the movie was in the making, the movie which is directed by Sonal Joshi has some amazing talents like Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Amit Sadh, Chaitannya Choudhry, Kusha Kapila, Dilnaz Irani, Pavleen Gujral.

Today that trailer of the movie was released and definitely it brings the freshness on the screen with the backdrop of friendship. As we see in the trailer, the movie deals with the central character Sukhee played by Shilpa Shetty who is a married woman and who is into house activities, her life is now her family and she is now trying to take a break from her daily routine by taking a friends reunion trip. Indeed the trailer is very refreshing and it is very promising we can see the actress Shilpa Shetty who is looking very beautiful in the trailer and she has once again grabbed the attention with her looks and her acting glimpses in the trailer.

Also read – Trolled! “She is another Jaya Bachchan in the making” Netizens troll actress Kajol for her new video

No doubt it is always a treat to watch the actress Shilpa Shetty in her movies and right from the trailer she looks promising in this one too, we can expect to see some great bond of friendship which is shown in the trailer. There are lots of relatability factors that are mentioned in the trailer which will connect with many middle class audiences especially middle class women. The BGM and the music are very promising and we look forward to see the same in the movie.

Directed by Sonal Joshi, the movie Sukhee is produced by Paulomi Dutta, Sonal Joshi under Abundantia Entertainment, T-Series Films. The movie is all set to hit the big screens on 22nd September.

What are your views on the trailer of the movie and how excited are you for the movie, do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, keep reading Tellychakkar

ALSO READ – Thank You For Coming trailer out! It's time women shouldn't forgo orgasms

 

 

Sukhee Shilpa Shetty Kundra Amit Sadh CHAITANNYA CHOUDHRY Kusha Kapila DILNAZ IRANI Pavleen Gujral Bollywood News Bollywood actors Digital News DIGITAL ACTORS ott news Showbizz news B town updates South new South Actors OTT ACTRESS Bollywood Fashion Bollywood Updates TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
FarhanKhan's picture

About Author

Submitted by FarhanKhan on Wed, 09/06/2023 - 17:00

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Wow! Let us introduce you to the cast of upcoming film Jawan, along with their real-life families
MUMBAI: New movie Jawan, directed by Atlee, is an action thriller and it is all set to hit the big screen on September...
Exclusive! “It was Raj Kundra who was pushing me to do this movie” Shilpa Shetty on her movie Sukhee
MUMBAI: Upcoming movie of Shilpa Shetty titled Sukhee has been grabbing the attention of the fans over the time ever...
Exclusive! “I never manifested to be an actor, but it has been a great journey” Kusha Kapila
MUMBAI: From making videos on social media to winning hearts with her acting projects, actress Kusha Kapila has been...
Exclusive! “Everything just falls into place with this team, and I don’t think just onscreen, offscreen as well”, Vaishnavi Macdonald aka Parminder talks about the show completing 500 episodes, her association with Balaji, and more!
MUMBAI: Parineetii is one of the most loved TV shows among the audience due to its intriguing storyline and unique plot...
Woah! Box office collection of Gadar 2 slows down with massive advance bookings for Jawan
MUMBAI: Sunny Deol’s blockbuster film Gadar 2 showed signs of slowing down at the Indian box office on Tuesday. The...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Emotional! Savi hugs Ishaan, Isha feels happy
MUMBAI: Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. The storyline is filled with...
Recent Stories
Jawan
Wow! Let us introduce you to the cast of upcoming film Jawan, along with their real-life families
Latest Video
Related Stories
Jawan
Wow! Let us introduce you to the cast of upcoming film Jawan, along with their real-life families
Shilpa Shetty
Exclusive! “It was Raj Kundra who was pushing me to do this movie” Shilpa Shetty on her movie Sukhee
Kusha Kapila
Exclusive! “I never manifested to be an actor, but it has been a great journey” Kusha Kapila
Gadar
Woah! Box office collection of Gadar 2 slows down with massive advance bookings for Jawan
Katrina
Shocking! Katrina Kaif’s latest post speculate rumours of cosmetic surgery
Thank You For Coming
Thank You For Coming trailer out! It's time women shouldn't forgo orgasms