Sunny Deol and son Karan Deol set to collaborate on Lahore 1947: Another father-son tale after Gadar 2

MUMBAI : Gadar 2 by Sunny Deol left everyone in awe. In his role as Tara Singh, he restored the enchantment to the screen. Nowadays, the movie is very personal to everyone, and they still enjoy seeing it often. Following that, Sunny Deol made headlines. He has already announced that Lahore 1947 will be his next film.

Also read: What! Bobby Deol reveals that he didn’t tell his family he was doing Aashram, says Housefull 4 and Race 3 did not give him satisfaction

Rajkummar Santoshi will helm the film, which also features Preity Zinta. Rajkumar Santoshi and Sunny Deol collaborated on the movies Ghayal, Damini, and Ghatak. Mumbai is the location of the film's current shot. In addition to them, Ali Fazal, Abhimanyu Singh, and other actors will feature in the movie. According to reports, Karan Deol, Sunny Deol's son, is also featured in the movie.

Rajkumar Santoshi has finally announced the wonderful news, however, nothing was confirmed at the time. Yes, this is the first time that Karan Deol and his father Sunny Deol have worked together. When Rajkumar Santoshi saw Karan at Sunny's house or workplace, he always perceived a promise in him, he stated in an interview with the popular news portal.

Additionally, he revealed that he spoke with Aamir Khan, who is producing the movie about Karan, and that he agreed to an audition. Karan Deol performed flawlessly throughout the audition. Rajkumar Santoshi is optimistic that Karan will succeed and stand against Sunny Deol, one of the most captivating actors of our day. Karan is going to oppose Sunny Deol with strength.

According to Rajkumar Santoshi, audiences will see some emotional moments in the movie as well as a face-off between the father and son. Rajkumar Santoshi went on to discuss Sunny Deol's response to Karan's 1947 casting in Lahore. Sunny Deol rejoiced and expressed trust in Rajkumar Santoshi's skill as a filmmaker in getting skilled actors to provide strong performances.

Also read: Finally!Animal: Bobby Deol responds to his character's limited screen time in the Ranbir Kapoor starrer film; Says 'I wish I had more scenes but…'

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit – Bollywoodlife

