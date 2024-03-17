Sunny Deol ordered a roomful of milk cartons from London to maintain his muscular body reveals Vindu Dara Singh

MUMBAI: Sunny Deol is the undisputed star of Indian Cinema! With a career spanning over 4 decades, Sunny has established himself as a quintessential actor who can do any genre and role with the same ease. Sunny was last seen in Gadar 2 which was one of highest grossing films of 2023.

Now, actor Vindu Dara Singh and Sunny share a close bond as their fathers the late Dara Singh and Dharmendra also were close friends. Vindu and Sunny shared the common passion of bodybuilding.

Vindu has now shared an interesting anecdote about Sunny. He said, “He had built a lot of muscle during his time in London. He looked like Rambo. He told me that his film Betaab is going to start in 2-3 months. I told him this is a London body, made by eating milk, cheese and everything there. I told him he will shed all the muscle in India and he actually lost some muscle. He got upset.”

Vindu added, “Next time when he was shooting for the film, he told me now I won’t lose any muscle. I ask him, ‘How?’ and he took me to a room which was filled with milk cartons from London. I rolled over laughing.”

On the work front, Sunny made his debut in the 1983 film Betaab and will next be seen in Lahore 1947 produced by Aamir Khan.

