Sunny Deol starrer Gadar 2 fight scenes leaked online; Tara Singh takes on many soldiers together

MUMBAI: One of the most anticipated films of the year 2023 is the Sunny Deol starrer Gadar 2. It is the sequel of the 2001 movie Gadar: Ek Prem Katha. The film also stars Ameesha Patel as the female lead. This sequel of the original film is now finally coming after a span of 22 years. Recently, a few fight scenes from the upcoming movie went viral on social media. Take a look.

Sunny Deol is going to be reprising his role as Tara Singh from the original film, and so will the rest of the main cast. Reports are saying that the makers of period romantic action drama are hoping to wrap up the shoot soon. However these leaked videos give fans a glimpse of their favourite star from this upcoming movie. The video showcases Deol fighting around 15-20 men, who seem to be dressed up as soldiers or policemen. Check out the video below:

https://twitter.com/golumee48710705/status/1619214840899440640?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1619214840899440640%7Ctwgr%5E3e5b041e6319a6923e4a1553fcc3147eae9d5415%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bollywoodlife.com%2Fnews-gossip%2Fgadar-2-fight-scenes-leaked-sunny-deol-returns-to-action-as-angrier-stronger-tara-singh-news-and-gossip-2328513%2F

Another video shows the actor tied up to a cement pillar with chains, and beside him is a lady in a similar situation. The two are surrounded by soldiers who have guns pointed at them. In a fit of rage, Tara Singh manages to free himself by breaking the pillar into two.

The film will release close to Republic Day, and the makers announced the release date of Gadar 2 (officially titled Gadar: The Katha Continues) in a new poster which shows Sunny Deol intensely holding a huge hammer in his hand. The scheduled release date of the film is 11th August 2023, close to Independence Day. The original cast of the film are set to reprise their original roles after 22 years. The cast included Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel, and Utkarsh. Gadar 2 is directed and produced by Anil Sharma and distributed by Zee Studios.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital, and television, stay tuned to TellyChakkar

