Sunny Deol starrer 'Lahore 1947: Woah! This Mirzapur actor joins the cast

MUMBAI: Actor Ali Fazal, recognized for his notable performances in projects like 'Mirzapur', the 'Fukrey' series, and 'Khufiya', has been confirmed to join the cast of the upcoming film 'Lahore 1947'.

Directed by renowned filmmaker Rajkumar Santoshi, 'Lahore 1947' features an ensemble cast including Sunny Deol, Abhimanyu Singh, and Preity Zinta. Sunny Deol, recently celebrated for his success in 'Gadar 2', adds his star power to the film.

Ali Fazal's versatility and talent have garnered him recognition both nationally and internationally. His portrayal of Guddu Bhaiya in the popular series 'Mirzapur' has earned him widespread acclaim, while his special appearance as Zafar Bhai in 'Fukrey 3' surprised audiences.

Also Read:Wow! Ali Fazal set to create history as first Indian to feature in New York’s Off-Broadway Production

In 'Lahore 1947', Abhimanyu Singh will portray a pivotal antagonistic role. Director Rajkumar Santoshi expressed his admiration for Singh's talent, stating, "His intensity, voice, and conviction are truly unbeatable."

Aamir Khan Productions will spearhead the production of 'Lahore 1947', with Aamir Khan taking on the role of producer. Rajkumar Santoshi, known for his directorial prowess, will helm the project, promising an engaging and impactful cinematic experience.

Also Read: Wow! Ali Fazal Set to Make History as First Indian Actor in International Action Franchise with Kandahar Sequel

Stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com for more entertainment updates.

Credit: Prokerala



