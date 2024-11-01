Wow! Ali Fazal Set to Make History as First Indian Actor in International Action Franchise with Kandahar Sequel

Bollywood and Hollywood actor, Ali Fazal, is on the brink of creating history as the first Indian actor to join an international action film franchise. The Kandahar sequel, in discussion following the success of the Gerard Butler-led film, may mark a groundbreaking achievement in Ali Fazal's diverse career.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 01/11/2024 - 20:41
movie_image: 
Ali

MUMBAI: Ali Fazal, recognized for his remarkable contributions to Bollywood, Hollywood, and OTT platforms, is poised to make history by becoming the first Indian actor to be part of an international action film franchise. The buzz surrounds the Kandahar sequel, a potential follow-up to the globally successful film led by Gerard Butler.

Sources suggest that discussions are underway for a sequel to Kandahar, and if the plans materialize, Ali Fazal will secure a significant milestone in his career. His portrayal of Kahil in the original film left an indelible mark on both audiences and critics alike. Ali Fazal's dedication to his role involved rigorous training in dirt biking and executing daring stunts, adding authenticity to the character.

Also Read: Really! Ali Fazal opens up about how his racing scene with Vin Diesel has been altered due to Paul Walker's death; Says ‘I was supposed to have…’

The prospect of Gerard Butler and Ali Fazal reuniting for the Kandahar sequel promises an exhilarating cinematic experience. Known for creating successful franchises like London Has Fallen, Olympus Has Fallen, and the Greenland series, director Ric Roman Waugh's involvement adds further excitement to the project.

A source reveals, "Kandahar too ended on a cliffhanger with a prospect of a sequel. Ali was the lead antagonist and will be reprising his role in the sequel. The film will soon start development." This collaboration showcases Ali Fazal's global acclaim and ability to navigate the diverse landscape of the film industry seamlessly.

Renowned for his roles in Hollywood films such as Kandahar, Death on the Nile, and Victoria & Abdul, Ali Fazal continues to captivate audiences worldwide. His potential role in the Kandahar sequel stands as a testament to his international success and the expanding horizons of Indian talent in the global entertainment arena.

As developments unfold, Ali Fazal's participation in this ambitious project not only signifies a personal triumph but also represents a significant step forward for Indian actors in the realm of international action franchises.

Also Read: Wow! Ali Fazal set to create history as first Indian to feature in New York’s Off-Broadway Production

Stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com for more entertainment updates.  

Credit: Pinkvilla 

Ali Fazal Kandahar International Action Film Franchise Gerard Butler sequel Bollywood Hollywood Ric Roman Waugh Entertainment TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 01/11/2024 - 20:41

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
What! Wild card contestant Awez Darbar to quit Jhalak Dikhla Jaa 11
MUMBAI: Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 created a buzz among the audience as the star-studded dance reality show introduced six...
Koffee with Karan Season 8 : Kya Baat Hai! Neetu Kapoor and Zeenat Aman talk about the friendship bond they share with legendary actress Rekha and Hema Malini
MUMBAI: Koffee with Karan is a Bollywood chat show. The biggies of the Industry grace it and interact with the host...
Happy Birthday! Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's Daughter Vamika Turns 3: A Glimpse into Their Parenting Journey
MUMBAI: Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli, one of the most celebrated couples in the entertainment and sports world,...
Wow! Ali Fazal Set to Make History as First Indian Actor in International Action Franchise with Kandahar Sequel
MUMBAI: Ali Fazal, recognized for his remarkable contributions to Bollywood, Hollywood, and OTT platforms, is poised to...
Anurag Dobhal aka UK Rider is all set to release the biggest diss track; fans are excited to know more
MUMBAI: After his tremendous game play in the Bigg Boss and humongous recognition in the world of moto vlogging Anurag...
Imlie : Shocking! Agastya exposed Vishwa’s plan against Imlie; the latter decides to tell Agasty the truth
MUMBAI: Imlie is one of the top shows and is always doing well with the ratings. The show took a 20-year leap; we now...
Recent Stories
Anushka
Happy Birthday! Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's Daughter Vamika Turns 3: A Glimpse into Their Parenting Journey
Latest Video
Related Stories
Anushka
Happy Birthday! Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's Daughter Vamika Turns 3: A Glimpse into Their Parenting Journey
Yami
Yami Gautam Reflects on a Special Cinematic Journey with URI that turns 5 Years Old Today
Fatima Sana Shaikh
Happy Birthday Fatima Sana Shaikh! Check out the actress’s elegant saree looks
Aditya Roy Kapur
Must Read! Metro...In Dino: Aditya Roy Kapur and Sara Ali Khan's Awaited Film Postponed to September 2024
Nupur
Really! Nupur Shikhare was Urvashi Rautela’s trainer for Miss Universe, he was then appointed by Sushmita Sen
Vivek Oberoi
Shocking! Vivek Oberoi’s former business partner Sanjay Saha arrested for duping the Indian Police Force actor of Rs 1.55 Crores in 2023; Accused’s mother denied interim protection from arrest by Mumbai session’s court