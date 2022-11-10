Superb! Amitabh Bachchan’s latest release ‘Goodbye’ reduces ticket prices on his 80th birthday

This is fantastic news for Big B’s fans and they can now enjoy his movie at this incredible discounted price.

MUMBAI : Bollywood’s Original Shahensha turns 80 today and on this landmark birthday, fans have been pouring their love and respect for the veteran as always. Every channel, radio show, social media post, etc. cannot keep calm and are showing their admiration for the actor.

So as a gift in return, makers of his latest released film Goodbye have reduced the movie ticket prices to Rs. 80. This is fantastic news for Big B’s fans and they can now enjoy his movie at this incredible discounted rate.

Balaji Motion Pictures, which is producing the film shared the news on social media and wrote, “Big B turns 80 tomorrow and this calls for a grand celebration Celebrate his 80th birthday, his legacy, and his fandom by watching his latest film #Goodbye with your family in cinemas near you at the price of only Rs 80/- on 11th October 2022, Book your tickets now: link in bio!”

The film revolves around the antics of the eccentric Bhalla family. It is an emotional drama that will tug at your heartstrings. The film also stars Neena Gupta, Bollywood debutant Rashmika Mandanna, Sunil Grover, Pavail Gulati, Ashish Vidyarthi, Elli AvrRam, Sahil Mehta, Shivin Narang, Shayank Shukla, newcomer Abhishekh Khan and Arun Bali. 

Goodbye is a Vikas Bahl directorial and released on 7th October and is doing quite well at the box office. 

