Superb! Pankaj Tripathi opens up about his selective film choices; Says 'I can't be a printing machine’

MUMBAI: Pankaj Tripathi has been acting in movies and television shows nonstop since he made his breakthrough. However, the actor has since stated that he would act in fewer movies so that he could prepare for each character in an interview.

“Main bhi too much kaam kar raha tha. Ab mujhe lagta hai mujhe thoda theher jana chahiye. Kyunki ek film se doosri film mein thode gap ki zaroorat hai, tayyari karne mein, prepare karne mein. Matlab aisa bhi nahi ki hum chhapai ki machine ban jaye. Raat ko ye film khatam ki, subah kisi aur set pe hai. Theek hai, aap bhookhe hote hain toh overeating ho jati hai. Pata hi nahi chala kaam kab kitna speed pakad liya. Kaam mil gaya toh maine bhi dhyan nahi diya. Main karte gaya, karte gaya. (I was working too much. Now I feel like I should take it slow. Because I need gaps between two films to prepare. I shouldn't become a printing machine. That I'm on one set at night, and on the next one in the morning. It's okay, when you're hungry, you tend to overeat. I didn't realise when the work gained speed. I kept getting work so I continued to do it)," Pankaj Tripathi said in his recent interview.

“Jo main 7-8 films karta hu, uski jagah 3-4 kar lunga. Usmei gunvatta bhi bani rahegi, aur kuchh alag la paunga characters mein. Kyunki samay toh chahiye hota hai na (I used to do 7-8 films. Now, I'll do only 3-4 instead. That way, I'll maintain the quality, and will be able to bring something new to these characters)," Pankaj Tripathi added.

Pankaj's most recent appearance was in Umesh Shukla's 2012 satire's follow-up, Amit Rai's courtroom drama OMG 2. Yami Gautam and Akshay Kumar, who also functioned as co-producer, also appeared in the movie. At the domestic box office, it brought in more than 150 crore. Pankaj's will appear in Fukrey 3.

Credit- Hindustan Times

