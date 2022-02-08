Superb! Pearl V Puri to return to acting with Divya Khosla Kumar starrer This movie, Deets inside

MUMBAI: Also read: Good News! Bollywood actress Bipasha Basu and husband Karan Singh Grover to welcome first child

Yaariyan (2014) is all set to have a sequel. The film was directed by Divya Khosla Kumar and now, she will be acting in the sequel. According to reports, actor Pearl V Puri is getting back to acting with this film. This will also mark his Bollywood debut.

The film Yaariyan was a sleeper hit and is now getting a sequel, wherein Divya will essay the role of the protagonist. Pearl was embroiled in a POCSO case but was released on bail after 11 days. He remained low-key since and was last seen in the song, Teri Aankhon Mein.

Divya starred alongside him in the song and will now play the protagonist in Yaariyan 2. Pearl has a pivotal role in the film. According to what a source shared with another news portal, the first schedule is already shot in Shimla. “the story revolves around three characters, and Pearl is one of them, while Divya is the central character. The movie might get released in the first half of 2023.”

Pearl didn’t comment on the same and Khosla and Sapru remained unavailable for a comment.

Credits: Hindustan Times