Superb! Read on to know about Sidharth Malhotra’s super-expensive assets!

MUMBAI: Dissatisfied with his modelling career, which he began at the age of 18, Sidharth Malhotra assisted director Karan Johar on the 2010 film My Name Is Khan. He made his acting debut with a leading role in Johar's teen drama Student of the Year (2012), for which he received a Filmfare Award for Best Male Debut nomination. He is currently on a roll as he’s working on some interesting projects like Mission Majnu with Rashmika Mandanna, Karan Johar’s Yodha, Thank God with Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh, and Bhushan Kumar’s Thadam remake. On the other hand, he’s also roped in for Rohit Shetty’s web series, Indian Police Force.

Reportedly, the actor who has a net worth of 10 million dollars (Rs 75 crores) is living his life to the fullest. Let’s have a look at the lavish lifestyle of Siddharth Malhotra.

As reported by Amar Ujala, being a successful actor at a very young age, Sid charges around 5-7 crores per film. On the other hand, his monthly earnings are close to Rs 50 lakhs.

For ads, the actor charges around 2-3 crores. Sid has endorsed a number of brands that include, Oppo 5, Belvedere Studio, Hoppits Chocolates, Ponds, Sprite, Euro Fashions, Cornetto, Men’s Fair and Lovely, American Swan, Adlab’s Aquamagica, and Bru.

Sidharth Malhotra has a Harley Davidson Dyna Fat Bob which is worth 16 Lakhs. He also owns two SUVs, Mercedes Benz ML 350 4Matic which is priced between Rs 56 lakhs to Rs 1.5 crore and Land Rover Range Rover Vogue which is priced at Rs 1.8 crore.

Sidharth also owns a luxurious apartment in Pali Hill, Mumbai. Meanwhile, the cost of his apartment is not known but it is worth Crores. The interiors of Malhotra’s home have been designed by celebrity designer Gauri Khan.

Apart from acting, he collaborated with PETA for a campaign to create awareness about dogs. In August 2016, he performed in various cities of the USA as a part of the "Dream Team 2016" tour, also featuring fellow actors Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Katrina Kaif, Parineeti Chopra, and Aditya Roy Kapur, as well as Johar and rapper Badshah.

