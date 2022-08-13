Superb! South actor Vijay Sethupathi to play the role of antagonist in Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan

MUMBAI: Shah Rukh Khan and Vijay Sethupathi will soon be seen sharing the screen space in Atlee’s Jawan. While fans were excited to see their favourite stars together, the makers hyped it up even more by revealing that they would be opposite each other in the film. According to the sources, Vijay Sethupathi will play the role of a villain in the film.

On Saturday, the PRO of the actor took to Twitter to confirm the news. He wrote, “This is to clarify that #VijaySethupathi sir is doing a negative role only in #ShahRukhKhan sir’s Jawan at this point and that he is not playing a negative role in any other Telugu projects as is being speculated.”

Earlier, while speaking about Jawan, SRK had shared that it was a ‘different’ kind of film. Speaking to his fans on an Instagram live, he told, “Too early to say. There is still a long way to go. There is not much I can tell you about Jawan except the fact that I am having a great time as an actor. And Atlee, the director, is a different kind of film. Everybody has seen his work.”

“He makes outstanding mass-oriented films, again a genre I have never done. So, I wanted to try my hands on it. And I think me and Atlee have good chemistry. I bring in some (to the film), and he brings in some. Whatever we have done of Jawan is thrilling and exciting,” he said.

