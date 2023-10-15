Surprising! This actor achieves the most Rs 100 Crore films, surpassing Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Akshay, Prabhas, Ram Charan, and Jr NTR

MUMBAI :Any movie's success is determined by how much money it makes at the box office, and in India, every star hopes that his movie will eventually enter the exclusive Rs 100 crore club. Do you know which actor has provided the most Rs 100 crore films in India? Bollywood superstars Aamir Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and Akshay Kumar have several films that are part of the Rs 100 crore club. That it's not Aamir, Shah Rukh Khan, or Akshay Kumar will surprise you.

Salman Khan, a superstar, is the only actor whose whole body of work over the past 13 years has been successful enough to join the Rs 100 crore club.

Salman Khan has starred in 16 movies that have grossed over Rs 100 Crore worldwide, including Dabangg, Ready, Bodyguard, Ek Tha Tiger, Dabangg 2, Jai Ho, Kick, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Prem Ratan Dhan Payo, Sultan, Tubelight, Tiger Zinda Hai, Race 3, Bharat, and Dabangg 3. His most recent two movies, Radhe and Antim, were unable to join this group. Actually, both movies lost money during COVID-19, and Radhe was only available on OTT.

Shah Rukh Khan is known as the 'Badshah of Bollywood,' but when it comes to the Rs 100 crore club, he trails Akshay Kumar by a considerable margin. Akshay Kumar has produced 15 films to date that have surpassed the Rs100 Crore mark. Only 8 of Shah Rukh Khan's movies have the potential to gross Rs 100 crore or more worldwide. Hrithik Roshan has six films in the prestigious club, compared to Ajay Devgn's twelve.

Credit- DNA