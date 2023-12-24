Surprising! Animal: Bobby Deol opens up on considering his own family for His role in the film; Says ‘The Deols are such emotional people…’

The actor has shown off his powerful physique to viewers while embracing his inner beast. Furthermore, he overcame his romantic-boy persona on film and showed his flexibility by playing a cannibalistic character. And now he's disclosed what was going through his thoughts to pull off a part such as this.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 12/24/2023 - 09:30
movie_image: 
Animal

MUMBAI: Bobby Deol has been winning people over with his amazing performance in the movie Animal lately. The actor has shown off his powerful physique to viewers while embracing his inner beast. Furthermore, he overcame his romantic-boy persona on film and showed his flexibility by playing a cannibalistic character. And now he's disclosed what was going through his thoughts to pull off a part such as this.

Also read: Finally!Animal: Bobby Deol responds to his character's limited screen time in the Ranbir Kapoor starrer film; Says 'I wish I had more scenes but…'

In an interview, Bobby Deol discussed playing a vicious character in his most recent movie, Animal, called 'Abrar.' The actor revealed that he was able to pull off the character by focusing solely on his family and picturing them in the movie's story.

Bobby spoke to the emotional nature of Deols, “There is so much that happens in your life. There are so many moments you have been hurt and the relationships you share with your family. When I was doing this film and when I was told the story, I didn’t think I was a villain. I was told that I had a grandfather who committed suicide in front of me and it was such a big shock that I lost my voice. I kept that in my mind. And I thought about my family. The Deols are such emotional people. But we will do anything for each other. I am 54. I have seen so much in my life. I have felt pain and I have felt happiness. The pain can really drive you nuts.”

Bobby talked candidly about his first time playing a negative character during that same conversation. The actor said that in the initial heading, he was disgusted by his on-screen persona and even felt sick. According to him, “I used to feel disgusted with myself when I started shooting for it. I was feeling icky. But then with the same people, who have done bad things, I am having dinner and chatting.”

Previously, Bobby Deol explored more of the aspects of his Animal character while at Agenda AajTak 2023's second day of events. He feels differently, even if the world has been supporting the actor's evil portrayal. Bobby stated that, in contrast, his character "Abrar" places an enormous value on family and that the characters went through a lot of trauma as children.

Also read: What! Bobby Deol reveals that he didn’t tell his family he was doing Aashram, says Housefull 4 and Race 3 did not give him satisfaction

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit – Bollywoodshaadis

Ajnabee Humraaz Soldier Apne Race 3 Housefull 4 Yamla Pagla Deewana Abhay Deol Rajveer Deol Dharmendra Sunny Deol Karan Deol Bobby Deol Movie News Dono Poonam Dhillon Ashok Thakeria Paloma Dhillon Prem Ratan Dhan Payo Uunchai Animal Dharam Aryaman TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 12/24/2023 - 09:30

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Shocking! Did you know? Arshad Warsi confesses thought of his ‘Career Would End’ after playing Circuit’s role in Munna Bhai MBBS; Says ‘I thought it would be the last film of my career…’
MUMBAI: Arshad Warsi once spoke on his early hesitation to take on the iconic role and is famous for playing Circuit in...
Exclusive: Veteran actor Rituraj Singh to enter Anupamaa!
MUMBAI: Star Plus show Anupama is one of the most loud shows on television. The show stars Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav...
Exclusive! Shehar Lakhot actress Shruti Jolly has a clear stand when asked if OTT should have rules and regulations or not, check out her response
MUMBAI: A lot of new content has been released and the audience is being entertained with some unique stories. One such...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: What! Reeva’s promise leaves Ishaan in a dilemma
MUMBAI :  Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. The storyline is filled with...
Barsatein: Oh No! Reyansh comes back and is now Aaradhna’s new boss
MUMBAI : Sony Entertainment Television's "Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka" is a captivating romantic drama that revolves...
Amazing! Kareena Kapoor candidly admits does not want people to focus on her looks, Always been a challenge; Says ‘I want to be an actor first…’
MUMBAI: Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan just made her digital debut with Sujoy Ghosh's Jaane Jaan. In a rare...
Recent Stories
Arshad
Shocking! Did you know? Arshad Warsi confesses thought of his ‘Career Would End’ after playing Circuit’s role in Munna Bhai MBBS; Says ‘I thought it would be the last film of my career…’
Latest Video
Related Stories
Arshad
Shocking! Did you know? Arshad Warsi confesses thought of his ‘Career Would End’ after playing Circuit’s role in Munna Bhai MBBS; Says ‘I thought it would be the last film of my career…’
Kareena
Amazing! Kareena Kapoor candidly admits does not want people to focus on her looks, Always been a challenge; Says ‘I want to be an actor first…’
Manoj
OMG! Manoj Bajpayee sheds light on Joram’s struggle amidst Animal success and slams Bollywood’s Box office obsession; Says ‘key responsibility has changed completely’
Anil
Generous! Dunki: Anil Grover opened up about how Shah Rukh Khan arranged knee pads for him from his vanity van while filming; Says ‘His kind gesture was truly touching…’
Richa Chadha
Shocking! Richa Chadha opens up about her marriage with Ali Fazal and life after wedding him; Says ‘It's not that I am a woman…’
SRK
Whoa! “Shah Rukh Khan’s Mannat has airport like security, everything gets scanned” Dunki actor Vikram Kochhar on visiting the superstar’s home for the first time