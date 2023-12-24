Surprising! Animal: Bobby Deol opens up on considering his own family for His role in the film; Says ‘The Deols are such emotional people…’

MUMBAI: Bobby Deol has been winning people over with his amazing performance in the movie Animal lately. The actor has shown off his powerful physique to viewers while embracing his inner beast. Furthermore, he overcame his romantic-boy persona on film and showed his flexibility by playing a cannibalistic character. And now he's disclosed what was going through his thoughts to pull off a part such as this.

In an interview, Bobby Deol discussed playing a vicious character in his most recent movie, Animal, called 'Abrar.' The actor revealed that he was able to pull off the character by focusing solely on his family and picturing them in the movie's story.

Bobby spoke to the emotional nature of Deols, “There is so much that happens in your life. There are so many moments you have been hurt and the relationships you share with your family. When I was doing this film and when I was told the story, I didn’t think I was a villain. I was told that I had a grandfather who committed suicide in front of me and it was such a big shock that I lost my voice. I kept that in my mind. And I thought about my family. The Deols are such emotional people. But we will do anything for each other. I am 54. I have seen so much in my life. I have felt pain and I have felt happiness. The pain can really drive you nuts.”

Bobby talked candidly about his first time playing a negative character during that same conversation. The actor said that in the initial heading, he was disgusted by his on-screen persona and even felt sick. According to him, “I used to feel disgusted with myself when I started shooting for it. I was feeling icky. But then with the same people, who have done bad things, I am having dinner and chatting.”

Previously, Bobby Deol explored more of the aspects of his Animal character while at Agenda AajTak 2023's second day of events. He feels differently, even if the world has been supporting the actor's evil portrayal. Bobby stated that, in contrast, his character "Abrar" places an enormous value on family and that the characters went through a lot of trauma as children.

