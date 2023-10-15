Surprising! From Animal to Salaar; Is rescheduling movie release dates impacting the film business?

MUMBAI:Industry experts explain why unexpected film release dates are announced and how changing them at the last minute results in losses. Adipurush, Jawaan, Animal, Yodha, Maidaan, and now Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire are just a few of the recent highly anticipated movies whose release dates have been repeatedly pushed back. The public's supposition about these frequent reschedules has given rise to unfavourable narratives about these films.

There are a number of reasons behind this decision, according to director Rahul Dholakia, whose most recent film Raees (2017) was also delayed for a considerable amount of time. He said, “These days a lot of delay is caused due to VFX. In other cases, the film gets a better date, longer weekend. Sometimes it’s to avoid a clash. Every filmmaker likes to reserve profitable days / weekends in advance - especially for big ticket films as no one wants to be sandwiched. And like a lion marks its territory, the producers mark their dates. Unfortunately there are only so many long weekends and many more films that need to recover big.”

Producer and industry insider Girish Johar claims that repeated release date rescheduling indicates “there is no planning.” He added, “It also entails a lot of losses on various levels. Once a big film is announced, no other film takes that window to avoids the clash. And since there are no film releases in that span, theatre owners bear the losses as cinema halls go empty. But the one bearing the biggest loss is the producer as the cost of marketing increases. You need more money to stay relevant. It’s a loss for the entire fraternity and these things must be avoided,”

Atul Mohan, a trade specialist, agrees and adds that audience interest in the project declines as a result of repeated postponements. He mentions, “It’s like you have fixed an appointment and sparked excitement in them, and then cancelled it, not once but multiple times. It would lead to disappointment and frustration. Adipurush was an example of that. Most people lost interest in it eventually.”

Anand Pandit, the producer, adds to the list of potential effects these choices could have on the movies. He adds, “If a film is put on hold too close to the release date then a lot of logistics suffer and huge costs are incurred. In such a case, postponing a film’s release can significantly impact its business and profit margins. Prolonged delays can also increase the risk of piracy and lead to a loss of revenue potential. Postponement in some instances can provide a maker the opportunity to refine the film and align it with a more favorable market. The impact of postponement on a film’s business varies based on factors such as how well the delay is managed, the film’s quality, and market conditions. A film that is being eagerly anticipated, may also benefit from a postponement because it increases the anticipation among the audiences. However, if there is a negative buzz around the film, a delay or postponement can augment it.”

An advance announcement can be made because a filmmaker is looking for greater financial support, according to trade analyst Ramesh Bala. He explains, “It’s pretty common to announce that the film is releasing on Eid or Diwali or Holi because festive season ensures good performance for the movie also. And then, this sometimes help the makers get attention of investors and OTT platforms for good deals.”

However, Mohan believes that most films negotiate agreements with OTT platforms well in advance, and that the fear of the filmmaker is what frequently causes postponements. “Big films that are successful create a ripple effect. For example, if Dunki and Salaar are releasing on 22nd, there is no release on 15th, a week prior to it. That’s because filmmakers are well aware that their film would be taken off from the theatres after a week. This increasing fear in the minds of filmmakers lead to more and more of them reshuffling their release dates at the last minute,” he stated.

Here, Bala makes the point that, even when a film's release date changes frequently, it cannot always be justified because of very legitimate reasons. He says, “It’s happening more in India because we lack the kind of resources needed. In the west, there are big studious with huge man power to take care of the deadline. Also, they have international distributors and their needs to cater to. While that’s not the case in India especially down South. And hence there is hardly any thought given before announcing a tentative date and then postponing it. It’s not like they are upsetting some international distributer."

