What! Aishwarya Rai Bachchan gets trolled for her rehearsal ramp walk clip at Paris, Netizens say“She Is Walking Like Pregnant Women!”

Recently, an unseen clip of the Ponniyin Selvan 2 actress doing rehearsal walks at Paris and netizens were left amused at her walking style. In the viral clip, Aish is wearing a long black coat with matching trousers.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 10/09/2023 - 18:14
movie_image: 
Aishwarya

MUMBAI: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is one of the most beautiful women not just in India, but the world over. She has a huge fan following and has worked her way to prove that she is not just a pretty face but a talented actress as well with films like Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, Guru, Jodhaa Akbar, Provoked and many more. 

Also Read-Must Read! “What is this behavior” netizens trolls Aishwarya Rai Bachchan for this behavior

Recently, an unseen clip of the Ponniyin Selvan 2 actress doing rehearsal walks at Paris and netizens were left amused at her walking style. In the viral clip, Aish is wearing a long black coat with matching trousers. One netizen commented, “She is walking like a pregnant woman!” another wrote, “Her confidence is amazing in-spite of her career finished in India which none of the western media is aware”, one wrote, “I think she is pregnant.. can see baby bump”

Check out the video here which is captioned, “Queen Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Rehearsal during " Walk Your Worth " Show

#PFLParis”


It is a well known fact that Aishwarya knows how to hold her dignity well even in tense situations and will never mince her words when her words hold a lot of weightage. 

Also Read-WOW! Aishwarya Rai Bachchan on having Aaradhya with her at the Cannes, “It’s really about just being together”

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar 

Credit-Spotboye 


 

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Abhishek Bachchan Aradhya Shweta Bachchan Amitabh Bachchan Jaya Bachchan Guru Umrao Jaan Movie News TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 10/09/2023 - 18:14

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13 : Kya Baat Hai! Aishwarya Sharma and Dino James are the finalist of the show; check out the promo as they try to finish a dangerous stunt
MUMBAI: Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of the most loved reality shows on television and has had a successful run of eleven...
Aarya season 3 teaser out! Sushmita Sen is back as the Sherni, here is when the season 3 will release
MUMBAI: One of the most loved OTT series of all time is series Aarya, the season 1 and season 2 was immensely loved by...
Exclusive! Haddi actor Saurabh Sachdeva on his mantra in life, “...get up from your bed and go to your office.”
MUMBAI: Over the time with his amazing acting contribution actor Saurabh Sachdeva has been grabbing the attention of...
India’s Got Talent Season 10: Exclusive! Nupur Sanon, Ravi Teja and Gayatri Bhardwaj to grace the show to promote their upcoming movie Tiger Nageswara Rao
MUMBAI: India's Got Talent is an Indian reality television series on Sony TV. The show follows the Global Got Talent...
OMG! Alia Bhatt reveals why she chose Saree over Lehenga at her wedding
MUMBAI: Among her contemporaries, Alia Bhatt has been the only one to opt for a saree and not a heavy lehenga for her...
Wow! Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha’s unseen pics from sangeet, choora ceremony and varmala ceremony go viral, check it out
MUMBAI:Parineeti Chopra is one of the most talented actresses in the Indian film industry. Her films like Kesari, Hasee...
Recent Stories
Alia
OMG! Alia Bhatt reveals why she chose Saree over Lehenga at her wedding
Latest Video
Related Stories
Alia
OMG! Alia Bhatt reveals why she chose Saree over Lehenga at her wedding
Pari neeti Chopra
Wow! Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha’s unseen pics from sangeet, choora ceremony and varmala ceremony go viral, check it out
LOKESH KANAGARAJ
Must read! Lokesh Kanagaraj claims not to care if Leo does not beat the box office collection of Rajinikanth's Jailer
Madhu Chopra
OMG!Priyanka Chopra’s mom Madhu Chopra gets trolled for wearing a see-through black top, netizens say “beti se 4 kadam agay”
Sharvari
Hotness alert! Sharvari Wagh raises temperature in bikini as she enjoys her vacation in Thailand
Ganapath: A Hero Is Born
For the first time ever, Bollywood fans launched the trailer of Ganapath: A Hero Is Born, starring Tiger Shroff, Kriti Sanon, and Amitabh Bachchan