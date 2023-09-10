What! Aishwarya Rai Bachchan gets trolled for her rehearsal ramp walk clip at Paris, Netizens say“She Is Walking Like Pregnant Women!”

MUMBAI: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is one of the most beautiful women not just in India, but the world over. She has a huge fan following and has worked her way to prove that she is not just a pretty face but a talented actress as well with films like Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, Guru, Jodhaa Akbar, Provoked and many more.

Recently, an unseen clip of the Ponniyin Selvan 2 actress doing rehearsal walks at Paris and netizens were left amused at her walking style. In the viral clip, Aish is wearing a long black coat with matching trousers. One netizen commented, “She is walking like a pregnant woman!” another wrote, “Her confidence is amazing in-spite of her career finished in India which none of the western media is aware”, one wrote, “I think she is pregnant.. can see baby bump”

Check out the video here which is captioned, “Queen Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Rehearsal during " Walk Your Worth " Show

#PFLParis”



It is a well known fact that Aishwarya knows how to hold her dignity well even in tense situations and will never mince her words when her words hold a lot of weightage.

Credit-Spotboye



