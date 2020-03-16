Surprising! Commando fame Vidyut Jammwal compromised his fees for THIS film, deets inside

MUMBAI: Commando actor Vidyut Jammwal never fails to impress his fans with his remarkable performance, but this time he has also earned the loyalty of the filmmaker of his upcoming project. Khuda Haafiz 2 director Faruk Kabir considers his leading star as a 'Saathi.' Kabir stated that Vidyut has put his 'heart and soul' into this project. Kabir also revealed to us that Vidyut supported the makers by compromising his remuneration for Khuda Haafiz 2.

"Let me be honest, after giving hits, all actors get greedy, and they demand more money. But for Khuda Haafiz 2, Vidyut didn't ask for a bigger paycheck. He supported our vision. He wanted our film to be a visual experience. Thus, he compromised on his fee. That's the reason why I think that Vidyut excels from other artists," Faruk was quoted saying.

Faruk also shared that while shooting a heavy-duty dramatic scene, Vidyut fainted for 5-10 minutes. "An action expert like him has never fainted or injured while performing action, but he fainted while performing a dramatic scene. He was so much involved in the scene, he surrendered himself to the situation, to the script, and that's where Vidyut stands out."

Vidyut Jammwal's upcoming action-drama Khuda Haafiz Chapter 2: Agni Pariksha is one of a kind Bollywood film. The reason we say this is because the prequel (2020) was released in the OTT, and the second instalment of the film will be released in cinemas.

Credit: DNA