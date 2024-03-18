Surprising! Did You Know Dharmendra requested 'Sholay' director to avoid Hema Malini and Sanjeev Kumar scenes together?

Hema Malini co-starred with the renowned actor Raj Kapoor and won praise from audiences and critics equally for her mesmerizing performance. Hema Malini's great career began with this, and she went on to produce other big-budget blockbusters in the years that followed.
MUMBAI: When Hema Malini made her Hindi film debut in Sapno Ka Saudagar in 1968, her career in Bollywood really took off. She co-starred with the renowned actor Raj Kapoor and won praise from audiences and critics equally for her mesmerizing performance. Hema Malini's great career began with this, and she went on to produce other big-budget blockbusters in the years that followed.

Also read: What! When Hema Malini broke her silence on rumors of Dharmendra refusing to watch Baghban because of her chemistry with Amitabh Bachchan

Hema Malini was well known for her flexibility and ability to portray a variety of personalities with ease, from the cheerful and naive to the powerful and independent. Among many others, some of her well-known movies include Seeta Aur Geeta, Sholay, and Baghban. She not only demonstrated her acting prowess but also displayed her remarkable dancing abilities, getting the nickname "Dream Girl" in Bollywood.

Hema Malini has made important contributions to Indian politics in addition to her acting career. She became a member of the Rajya Sabha, the upper house of the Indian Parliament, after joining the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). She serves as an example to many aspiring actors and politicians due to her drive and dedication to both her artistic and political efforts.

Basanti, played by Hema Malini in Sholay, has become a legendary character in Indian films. With her bright manner and great chats, the talkative and energetic tangewali grabbed the audience's hearts. Even though Hema Malini played one of the movie's primary characters, Sanjeev Kumar and she never appeared together in a scene. Sanjeev Kumar played Thakur.

It's also interesting to note that throughout the movie, Thakur's character never uses Basanti's name. This lack of clear acknowledgment from such a prominent figure heightens the mystery and emphasizes Basanti's unique individuality. Despite these oddities, viewers continue to remember Hema Malini's portrayal of Basanti, making it one of the most beloved and iconic performances in her outstanding career.

Sanjeev Kumar and Hema Malini's on-screen lack of connection was made interesting by their off-screen conflict. Hema Malini's mother reportedly rejected Sanjeev Kumar's request to marry her in the 1970s because she insisted on getting married to a member of the same caste. Hema Malini initially wasn't opposed to Kumar's proposal, yet eventually, her mother convinced her not to go ahead with it. The two actors' relationship became strained as a result of this incident.

Hema Malini and Sanjeev Kumar's professional dynamics were impacted by the obvious tension between them. Even though they worked in the same field, they hardly ever appeared together on screen, which made viewers curious to see how they would get along. Behind the scenes, rumours about their broken romance persisted, igniting online rumours and fan debates. The off-screen drama between Sanjeev Kumar and Hema Malini complicated their relationships even though their on-screen chemistry may not have been there, leaving an intriguing mark on the annals of Bollywood history.

Sanjeev Kumar renewed his proposal to Hema Malini while filming Sholay. Hema Malini and her co-star Dharmendra were involved at the time. Hema and Dharmendra were both annoyed by his suggestion, which is why Dharmendra asked Ramesh Sippy to avoid filming any scenes in which Hema and Sanjeev were together. The director gave in to Dharmendra's request because of Dharmendra's prominent position in the industry.

The distance between Hema Malini and Sanjeev Kumar widened as a result, and Hema rejected Kumar's proposal. Hema Malini's journey from the Dream Girl of Bollywood to a well-known politician has been motivational and full of extraordinary experiences. We remember her extraordinary career and journey, which was distinguished by unforgettable performances, an untold love story, and continuous contributions to Indian cinema, as she turns 71.

Also read: What! When Hema Malini revealed how a film director asked her to remove her saree pin to ‘shoot some scene’

For more news and updates from television, OTT, and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

