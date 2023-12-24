Surprising! Ranbir Kapoor starrer Animal instructed to remove 27 minutes of ‘adult’ content by the Censor Board in Bangladesh

For numerous audiences, the film's shock value combined with Sandeep Reddy Vanga's skillful direction made it worthwhile to see. There have been accounts of moviegoers seeing Animal more than once, primarily because of its mature material.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 12/24/2023 - 22:00
movie_image: 
Ranbir

MUMBAI: The film starring Ranbir Kapoor Even with an 'A' certification and a lengthy runtime of three hours and twenty-three minutes, Animal is a major box office hit. There were several graphic violent scenes in the movie, as well as a few private moments and talks that startled the viewers. For numerous audiences, the film's shock value combined with Sandeep Reddy Vanga's skillful direction made it worthwhile to see. There have been accounts of moviegoers seeing Animal more than once, primarily because of its mature material.

Therefore, many people may be surprised to learn that the version of Animal that has been screened in Bangladeshi theaters lacks these graphic sequences and dialogue. According to a source, “The Bangladesh Film Censor Board made it clear that the movie cannot release unless certain ‘adult’ scenes were chopped off. The makers agreed. In the process, some 27 minutes of the content got censored. The run time of Animal in Bangladesh is 2 hours and 56 minutes.”

The source added, “As expected, the audience wasn’t happy like their Indian counterparts as the censored version of Animal was devoid of the shock value. Moreover, it had a late release in the country, on December 7. In India and elsewhere, it arrived in cinemas on December 1.”

Another source mentioned, “Even Salaar, rated ‘A’ in India, hasn’t got a release in Bangladesh. It remains to be seen if it can be released next week there. Shah Rukh Khan’s Dunki, however, had a day and date release in Bangladesh as the rest of the world.”

The producers of Animal received a "A" certificate from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) following the removal of close-up shots from an intimate scene and "suitably" changed profanity. Fortunately, a few additional adjustments were made without compromising the story or effect.

The first Bollywood movie to be released in Bangladesh was Pathaan. On May 12 of this year, the Shah Rukh Khan film was released in the neighboring country. On August 27, Salman Khan's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan was released.

In addition to Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna, and Triptii Dimri, Ranbir Kapoor appeared in Animal.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit – Bollywood Hungama

