Surprising! Shah Rukh Khan's over 100 fans set to travel from abroad for Dunki screening in India?

Only for Dunki, fans from Nepal, Canada, Ethiopia, the United States of America, and the United Arab Emirates will travel to India. It's interesting to note that in Dunki, Shah Rukh Khan also travels and crosses borders to return to India.
Shah Rukh Khan

MUMBAI : Shah Rukh Khan fan clubs are doing their best work in the post-pandemic world by building the proper excitement around his upcoming film, as we witnessed with Jawan and Pathaan. Fans of Shah Rukh Khan are prepared to go to new heights with the upcoming release of Dunki, directed by Rajkumar Hirani.

Over 100 Shah Rukh Khan fans are flying into India specifically to see Dunki on the big screen, according to the popular news portal's well-placed sources. A source said, "It's not that Dunki won't be released in the country where these fans are residing in. But the Drop 1 of Dunki reminded them of their home country, India, and they want to experience this personal emotion in their home country itself."

Only for Dunki, fans from Nepal, Canada, Ethiopia, the United States of America, and the United Arab Emirates will travel to India. It's interesting to note that in Dunki, Shah Rukh Khan also travels and crosses borders to return to India.

The source revealed, "The traveling of all these fans from different parts of the world to India is in sync with the concept of Dunki. However, the only difference is - they would travel with a legal route - whereas SRK is shown to be taking an illegal route in the Raju Hirani film."

Although the precise number of fans visiting the hometown is unknown at this time, it is anticipated to be between 100 and 150. "Who knows, their inspiration to travel to India might win them the chance of meeting their idol too," said an insider. The movie will be released on December 21, 2023.

