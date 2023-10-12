Surprising! Siddhant Karnick made revelations about intense showdown with Ranbir Kapoor in the film Animal; Says ‘That was a 20-page scene and 13-minute roll time’

MUMBAI: Since his TV days, actor Siddhant Karnick has advanced significantly. He was a popular character in the youth series Remix in the early 2000s. However, he has contributed to several web, television, and film projects. The actor, who plays Ranbir Kapoor's brother-in-law in the film, is receiving a lot of appreciation for his performance since its release. Siddhant discussed being cast in the movie by Sandeep Reddy Vanga without having to audition as well as the first scene he shot for the movie in an exclusive interview.

Siddhant Karnick disclosed that the scene including the family portrait was the first part of the movie he had shot in Animal. He stated, “The first shot was the family portrait. I remember, in the schedule, the showdown sequence between me and Ranbir Kapoor is around a 3-3.30 minute scene in the film. When we shot the birthday scene in the glasshouse, it was around 13 minutes. That was a 20-page scene and 13-minute roll time and that was scheduled as the first scene of the schedule.

So, as I came on the project, Sandeep sir put me in deep waters and I am facing off with Ranbir. A day before Anil Kapoor came to the set it was everybody’s first day. Anil sir suggested ‘We should do the family portrait scene first if it is okay to move schedules and there is no loss to the producer.’ Sandeep sir agreed because it was so nice scene set, eased us into the roles, and family dynamics, and then you know who is playing what! It doesn’t seem like much but it says so much. That was the first scene.”

He also remembered the intense heat of shooting in a glasshouse at Pataudi Palace. He added, “we were shooting in July [2022] in Pataudi Palace. You know it was so hot in Haryana during that time. The glasshouse was constructed for the scene. There were big lights outside and the air conditioner was switched off inside because we were shooting in the sync sound. We were wearing black suits and turtle necks. By afternoon, it was a baking oven over there. And it gets even more challenging when it’s a heated scene and you are trying to show the temperature is alright.”

On December 1, 2023, the animal was released. In India, the movie has made Rs. 284.05 crores at the box office. Under Sandeep Reddy Vanga's direction, Animal Park is the planned follow-up to the movie.

