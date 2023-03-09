Surprising! Sunny Deol’s Shocking Revelation about his father Dharmendra’s abusive nature; says ‘He once Abused Servant…’

MUMBAI: Sunny Deol is now enjoying the success of his most recent film, Gadar 2, and confessed in a recent interview how much he loves his grandmother. The actor also related a fascinating incident about the time his iconic father Dharmendra, who last appeared in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, was scolded by his grandmother.

Sunny Deol talks about his life and profession during a recent appearance on Ranveer Allahbadia's podcast. He also expressed his love for his grandmother in the interview. He said during the conversation, "I was very close to my dadi, she has been a great influence on me. She was such a giving woman. She wouldn’t hesitate to scold her own when she felt they were wrong.”

The Gadar 2 actor amusingly related a humorous tale involving his father, grandmother, and house staff. Sunny Deol said, "I remember, one time my father got angry at the servant and abused him. Biji heard this, and she was furious. She called the servant over, and told him to abuse my father in return. That’s the kind of person she was.”

The 65-year-old actor said during the discussion that his mother, grandmother, and grandfather were the folks he grew up with. He also expressed his strong belief that a child's development is influenced by the environment in which they are raised.

When questioned if renowned actor Dharmendra had ever put his hands on Sunny Deol responded, "Only Once" when three of his fingers were stamped. The actor also said that he did "naughty things" like any other young child would.

Sunny Said, "One day, my father caught me and slapped me across the face. Biji got angry at him again."

In terms of his career, Sunny Deol is relishing the enormous success of Gadar 2, his most recent film, in which he co-starred with Ameesha Patel and Utkarsh Sharma. Anil Sharma directed the movie, which became the biggest success of his career.

