Sushant Singh Rajput death case: Must Read! Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis gives an important update

Now, the mysterious deaths of Sushant Singh and his Manager Disha Salian have been under investigation, and Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis has now revealed an important update on the case.
movie_image: 
Sushant Singh Rajput

MUMBAI: Sushant Singh Rajput made an impressive debut with Kai Poche and had a bright future ahead in showbiz until it was abruptly cut short in 2020 when he was found dead in his home in Mumbai. The film industry was left in a deep state of shock at the demise of such a young, dashing and promising star that was gone in a flash. The actor’s last film Dil Bechara was a hit and his fans missed him during the release of the film.

Also Read- Shocking! “Shushant Singh Rajput spoke intelligently, but they portrayed his words like he had mental issues”, says filmmaker Apurva Asrani

Now, the mysterious deaths of Sushant Singh and his Manager Disha Salian have been under investigation, and Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis has now revealed an important update on the case. He said that he is emphasizing on accessing the credibility of the evidence collected so far.

Fadnavis told a news portal, “Some individuals asserted that they possessed substantial evidence regarding the case. In response, we reached out to them and requested that they submit the evidence to the police. Currently, we are in the process of examining the credibility of the presented evidence. The investigation is still in progress, and it would be premature for me to provide any comments on the eventual outcome of the case at this stage.”  

SSR’s death has been a point of speculation, public interest and debate. 

Also Read- Remembering Sushant Singh Rajput: Did you know the actor’s hit ratio was much more than many other actors in the industry?

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar

Credit- Spotboye

