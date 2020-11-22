Sushant Singh Rajput death probe: SSR’s close friend urges Netizens to sign the petition of boycotting Koffee with Karan

MUMBAI: With four big agencies investigating the case, Sushant Singh Rajput's death probe has become one of the most high-profile cases across the globe.

Since the case came to light, the whole debate on nepotism began where star kids were targeted. Twitterati had demanded the ban on all movies produced by such a production house and the one person who tops the radar is Karan Johar. The director has been slammed and trolled for promoting nepotism and for sabotaging the career of many actors.

The audience was demanding a ban on Dharma Productions and the show Koffee with Karan.

Many friends of SSR have come forward and spoken about how the industry functions and how Rhea was a huge influence in SSR's life.

( ALSO READ : Sushant Singh Rajput death probe: Netizens once again trend #Impose302InSSRCase as they fume with rage and demand justice)

Smita Parikh, who was a close friend of SSR, has always stood by the actor and the family and is fighting for justice.

She was the one who revealed a lot of leads in the case and established the link between SSR and Disha.

Now, she has come out and demanded that SSRians and SSR warriors should sign the petition of Boycotting Koffee with Karan, as it’s high time such shows did not get the platform to be telecasted.

Post SSR’s demise, the show faced a lot of backlash as Twitterati felt that SSR was humiliated and insulted on the show.

Every clip of the show where the actors were shown speaking about him went viral on the internet and thus the director was heavily slammed and trolled.

Now, once again the whole thing of boycotting the show has risen and people are asking to sign the petition.

Well, seems like this whole fight for justice for the late actor is not going to subside soon until justice is delivered.

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

( ALSO READ: Ankita Lokhande to pay tribute to late Sushant Singh Rajput at award function)