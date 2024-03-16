Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta Singh Kirti informs CBI intent to reveal details soon; Read on to know more!

MUMBAI: The sister of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, Shweta Singh Kirti, has disclosed that a breakthrough in the Central Bureau of Investigation's (CBI) investigation into his death is almost certain.

Shweta announced a recent conversation she had with the CBI on her social media account X, which was formerly known as Twitter. She wrote, "They've assured us that all case details will be disclosed soon."

Just wrapped up a discussion with CBI. They've assured us that all case details will be disclosed soon. With thorough investigation in progress, every angle is being scrutinized to ensure airtight results. #AgenciesFastTrackSSRCase — Shweta Singh Kirti (@shwetasinghkirt) March 15, 2024

Earlier, Shweta Singh Kirti urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to check into the CBI investigation into her brother's death in a video statement. It has been 45 months since her brother's death, and Shweta said in her statement that they have not received any updates from the investigating authorities. She argued that the help of Prime Minister Modi would speed up the investigation and soothe "howling hearts."

45 months since my brother Sushant Singh Rajput's passing, and we still seek answers. PM Modi ji, kindly help us know the progress of the CBI investigation. Justice for Sushant is our plea. @narendramodi #JUSTICEFORSSRPENDING pic.twitter.com/YCyQs6kcdQ — Shweta Singh Kirti (@shwetasinghkirt) March 14, 2024

In June 2020, the body of the talented Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput was discovered in his Mumbai flat. It was deemed a suicide death by the police at first, but doubts and public outcry caused the matter to be moved to the CBI.

