Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta Singh Kirti informs CBI intent to reveal details soon; Read on to know more!

Shweta announced a recent conversation she had with the CBI on her social media account X, which was formerly known as Twitter. She wrote, "They've assured us that all case details will be disclosed soon."
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sat, 03/16/2024 - 10:09
movie_image: 
Sushant Singh Rajput

MUMBAI: The sister of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, Shweta Singh Kirti, has disclosed that a breakthrough in the Central Bureau of Investigation's (CBI) investigation into his death is almost certain.

Shweta announced a recent conversation she had with the CBI on her social media account X, which was formerly known as Twitter. She wrote, "They've assured us that all case details will be disclosed soon."

After meeting with CBI authorities, Shweta expressed relief on social media and shared the news. "They've assured us that all case details will be disclosed soon," she wrote, highlighting the agency's commitment to a thorough investigation. Her post, accompanied by the hashtag #AgenciesFastTrackSSRCase, reflects the family's continued pursuit of justice.

Earlier, Shweta Singh Kirti urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to check into the CBI investigation into her brother's death in a video statement. It has been 45 months since her brother's death, and Shweta said in her statement that they have not received any updates from the investigating authorities. She argued that the help of Prime Minister Modi would speed up the investigation and soothe "howling hearts."

In June 2020, the body of the talented Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput was discovered in his Mumbai flat. It was deemed a suicide death by the police at first, but doubts and public outcry caused the matter to be moved to the CBI.

