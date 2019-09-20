Sushmita Sen’s younger daughter makes her proud; recites Bengali poem

MUMBAI: We all know actress Sushmita Sen’s love for her daughters’, Renee and Alisah. The actress, who is currently sharing her pictures from her past holiday in Maldives, has also shared a video that grabbed our attention.



Well, in the video, Sushmita’s younger daughter can be seen reciting a Bengali poem. The actress also can be seen applauding as well as helping her in the same.



Sushmita wrote in the caption, “Deeper the roots, higher the rise’My Alisah shona romancing her bengali side is just EVERYTHING!! she is reciting a poem called #hukomukhohangla from #aboltabol by the great writer & poet #sukumarray I can’t tell you, just HOW proud I feel sharing this moment with you guys!!! WELL DONE ALISAH!!! To many more...I love you guys!!! #duggadugga…”



Aww! This was indeed a cute mother-daughter moment and we are sure Sushmita is proud of her daughter.



Meanwhile, when Sushmita Sen was asked about her decision of adopting Renee and Alisah, she had said that she is extremely proud of herself for making the decision of adopting a child at the age of 24 as it stabilised her life.



She told Pinvilla, “The wisest decision I made at the age of 24 was to become a mother. It stabilised my life. People think it was a great act of charity and wonderful action but it was self-preservation. It was me protecting myself.”