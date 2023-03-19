Swapnil Joshi says, “There’s nothing stopping me from doing a Hindi film” – Exclusive

MUMBAI:Swapnil Joshi is one of the biggest names in the Marathi film industry. Earlier, this year, he was seen in a movie titled Vaalvi ,which did well at the box office.

TellyChakkar interacted with Swapnil and spoke to him about what makes him say yes to a project, why hasn't he done much work in Hindi films, and more.

Why do you think we haven’t seen many Marathi films being dubbed and released in various languages?

I think a Marathi film titled Har Har Mahadev was dubbed and released in five languages. So, I think the trend has already started.

You have been in the industry for so many years. So, what’s one thing that you look forward to in a project before saying yes to it?

If I can surprise myself and the audience! Any actor, he or she, looks for something that they can surprise the audience with their performance and the character. That’s what I look for in films; can surprise my audience? Can I give them something more than what they have already seen me doing? Can I go beyond what I have already done? So, these are the things I look for while picking up a project.

You have done so many Marathi films, but we have seen you much in Hindi movies. What haven’t you done Hindi film?

I don’t want to do a Hindi film just to tick a box; any film for that matter, the language is secondary. Tomorrow, I might do a Bengali film or a South film, so I think the language is secondary. The script and the character has to excite me. So, there’s nothing stopping me from doing a Hindi film, but somehow, the roles that are being offered to me in Hindi have not excited me to take up yet. The day the role excites me, it does not matter what the language is. I genuinely feel the entire linguistic distinction of a film, the lines are blurring. It’s just going to be about good cinema and not so good cinema.

For more news and updates from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.